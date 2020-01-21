Hot Military Wife Kayla Moody Pulls Down On Her Top To Expose Massive Cleavage In Racy New Pic

Kayla Moody is nearly bursting out of her top in her latest social media upload. The Instagram hottie put her deep cleavage on full display in a racy new photo posted on Monday, and left fans speechless with her sensational curves.

The blond bombshell enjoys showing off her incredible figure on social media, and often treats followers to sexy photos wherein she’s either posing seductively in her car or modeling curve-flaunting bikinis. Her latest photo share brought a change of scenery, and saw the Instagram sensation traveling to the middle of the woods to get that perfect sultry shot.

As per usual, Kayla was all dolled up and scantily clad. The busty blonde wore a revealing black tank top — a low-cut, spaghetti-strap number that perfectly showcased her generous decolletage. The teeny item barely contained her buxom curves, treating fans to an eyeful of cleavage. To add even more spice to the steamy look, Kayla pulled up the top to bare her toned midriff. In addition, she yanked down the already revealing neckline and fully exposed her deep cleavage, sending pulses racing among her ardent fans.

The self-proclaimed “proud military wife” showed off more than her bodacious bosom in the risqué snap. Her outfit was complete with daring denim bottoms, although it was unclear whether she was wearing a tiny miniskirt or really skimpy shorts. However, what certainly didn’t escape fans’ attention was that she had pulled up the hem of her bottoms to show off her round backside. The garment also appeared to be unbuttoned in the front, showcasing her sculpted tummy.

Kayla certainly flashed the flesh in the daring attire. The stunning blonde was posing from the mid-profile, arching her back in a provocative way to push her shapely chest into focus. The photo captured her from the hip up, only showing a glimpse of her chiseled thigh. Her flat stomach and taut waistline was also on display, as was her slender arm and shoulder. The model was nearly engulfed in shade, as sunlight broke through the dense forest canopy only sporadically. However, the shot was conveniently angled so that the sun rays hit her bust, literally shining the spotlight on her exposed cleavage.

The sizzling blonde didn’t wear much in terms of makeup either. Nevertheless, the simple yet chic glam did a fabulous job at highlighting her pretty features. Kayla donned dark eyeliner and a set of perfectly curled faux eyelashes, which she showed off by posing with her eyes closed and her head slightly titled downwards and to the side. She also wore a glossy pink lipstick that called attention to her pouty mouth. Her tresses were swept to the side and fell down her back in a relaxed, sexy style.

In the caption, the stunner wished followers a “great” start of the week. The replies immediately started rolling in, as people took to the comments section to wish her a happy Monday as well, and to tell her she looked amazing.

“U made my day,” wrote one Instagrammer, adding three fire emoji.

“Ow my jaw just hit the floor,” gushed another.

“It just got a little better! [two thumbs-up emoji and a winking-face emoji] You are frickin [sic] gorgeous!” assured a third fan, followed by a trio of fire emoji.

“Looking at you made my day go from 0-100 in 1 second,” quipped a fourth person.

The sexy pic racked up more than 8,700 likes and a little shy of 200 comments.