Emily Ratajkowski Teases Instagram Followers With Skimpy Leopard Print Bikini: ‘Miss U Summer’

Emily Ratajkowski has wowed her 25.2 million Instagram followers with her latest picture. Lamenting the loss of summer, the celebrity posted a scorching hot image in order to warm up her fans.

In the snap, Emily is wearing a barely-there halter neck leopard print bikini. The tiny outfit shows off her toned arms and legs as she kneels in the sand at a sunny beach location and shows off plenty of tanned side boob.

The slim celebrity leans towards the camera with her arm positioned across her body as she holds back her hair. Her hair is free and hangs down behind her shoulders. The wind appears to be blowing it about, and that is likely why Emily had to hold it back and out of the way while the shot was taken.

Ratalkowski appears to be wearing little makeup as she pouts suggestively at the camera. Wearing a pair of large pale blue hoop earrings helps to complete the look

The Instagram model is kneeling on a towel and her white runners can be seen behind her as she poses. In the background, fellow beachgoers can be seen, enjoying their day out in the sun, oblivious as to whom they are sharing the shoreline.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Emily’s most recent Instagram image shows her bundled up and enjoying the snow in New York City on Saturday. So, this new image is not likely a recent one. The caption for the image also reveals that Emily is missing summer and because of this, it is likely a throwback image. While she gives no indication of when or where the image was taken, her recent trip to the Maldives may have been the setting for her latest Instagram snap.

Followers to her Instagram account were quick to comment on Ratajkowski’s picture. After only three hours, the image had gotten 637,000 likes and more than 1,600 comments.

“Oooooo meow,” said Trace Lysette, who was obviously referring to the animal print bikini.

“You look so beautiful,” said a fan, following their comment with an emoji of a flower.

“Too perfect,” said another who included three love heart-eyed emoji after the comment.

“And you’re a summer memory with that pic,” another follower posted.

Many other fans simply used emoji in order to convey how they felt. The love heart, love heart-eyed, and fire emoji the apparent winners when it came to visual representations regarding the snap.