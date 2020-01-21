Abby Rao Goes Braless In White Crop Tank On Instagram

Abby Rao shared a series of three new photos to her Instagram feed yesterday. She opted to go braless in a cropped tank top, which meant that her chest was left on display.

The shirt had a gathered accent in the front center area, which drew attention to her toned abs. It had thick straps and left a hint of her cleavage showing. She paired this with light gray leggings. These were high-waisted, which left her belly button obscured. They featured two, thin, white diagonal lines on the front.

The blonde wore her hair down in a middle part for the pictures. She wore eye-catching makeup too, which shimmered in the sunlight. This included silver eyeshadow, mascara, and light pink lipstick. Her cheeks glowed with a dusting of blush. Plus, Abby accessorized simply with a charm necklace.

The first photo of the set was of the beauty standing with one hand on her forehead. She glanced into the distance to her left.

The next picture showed Abby from a slightly different angle. This time, she stood with her body facing the camera. She placed her left hand on her hips while leaving her other hand on her sides. This shot also revealed that she held a drink cup. The stunner tilted her head back and gave a full pout.

The final part of the update was a short video clip. She was seen brushing her hair with her left hand briefly before placing it back on her hips.

The bombshell was spotted posing on a stone tiled driveway. Behind her was a parked car, along with green trees and foliage. The sunlight left her skin looking glowing and flawless.

Abby’s followers headed to the comments section and left their rave reviews.

“Still my inspiration forever,” gushed an admirer.

“Thank you for blessing my IG,” wrote a fan.

“Aby [sic] rao I wish I could meet you in real life I love you,” raved a supporter.

“Congrats on 1 million,” expressed another social media user.

In addition, the social media sensation shared another update four days ago where she went braless. This time, she did so in a white crop top with short sleeves. She completed her look with black sweats and a jacket. The three photos were all similar and showed her giving flirty looks while glancing away from the camera. She stood in front of a green plant next to a gazebo. Palm trees were visible in the backdrop.