Anne De Paula Seems To Ditch Bottoms On Instagram

Anne De Paula posted an eye-catching photo on her Instagram page yesterday wherein she appeared to ditch bottoms for the shot.

The stunner was seen posing against a blank gray backdrop. She wore an all-white outfit. This included a tight tank top which she wore under a baggy, cream-colored sweater. She completed her look with a pair of matching sneakers.

Anne posed with one shoulder facing the camera. She balanced on her right leg, which she bent slightly. She raised her left knee into the air. At the same time, she propped her right elbow on her leg and cradled her face. She left her other hand hanging down, as she reached down to touch her shoe.

This angle left her bare booty on full display. While she may have been sporting a pair of thong bottoms, it was impossible to see them.

The model glanced straight at the camera and gave a sultry pout. Her lips, which she parted slightly, were done in glossy pink lipstick. Anne also wore shimmery eyeshadow and dark liner on her lower lids. She raised her left eyebrow for a flirty expression. Her hair, in the meantime, was worn down in luxurious curls. Her locks framed the right side of her face while the rest of her curls were brushed behind her shoulders.

The beauty kept all of the attention on her figure by forgoing any accessories.

She didn’t reveal much information about the photo in the captions, nor did she use a geotag. However, the picture looks like a sneak peek from a photo shoot for a clothing brand. Perhaps, she’ll share more details in the near future.

Anne’s loyal followers rushed to the comments section to talk about her newest share.

“Obsessed with this,” gushed an admirer.

“Break the internet,” declared a supporter.

“Happy Monday @annedepaula_ Hope you’re having a wonderful first month of 2020,” wished a fan.

Others seemed distracted by her relationship status.

“Your boyfriend is kinda cute ngl,” wrote a fourth Instagram user, referring to Joel Embiid.

The bombshell shared another revealing update on December 19. She was seen flaunting her bare booty again, except at that time, she did so in a thong bikini. The Instagram post was a video that showed Anne striking a sultry pose while standing in the ocean. She arched her back and leaned forward slightly. She placed her hands on her upper thighs. The camera crew was visible in the frame, giving fans a behind-the-scenes look.