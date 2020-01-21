HBO’s ‘House Of The Dragon’ Given Possible 2022 Premiere Date

'House of the Dragon' will concentrate on the rise and fall of House Targaryen.

Ever since HBO announced the cancelation of the Game of Thrones-inspired spinoff prequel series featuring Naomi Watts and confirmed the new series, House of the Dragon, news has been thin regarding production. However, the recent 2020 Television Critics Association (TCA) Winter Press Tour saw new details emerge, according to Deadline.

During the tour, HBO’s President of Programming, Casey Bloys, revealed when viewers will likely get to see the first season.

“My guess is sometime in 2022,” said Bloys.

That seems like quite a long way off for viewers who had their last Game of Thrones hit when the series concluded in the middle of last year. However, Boys gave a reason for the lengthy delay.

“Obviously it’s a big, complicated show,” Bloys said.

Bloys also revealed that writing has just begun on the upcoming epic fantasy series set hundreds of years prior to HBO’s Game of Thrones.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, House of the Dragon will be set approximately 300 years prior to the events that unfolded in the final season of Game of Thrones. As the title suggests, the new series will also revolve around House Targaryen and feature their spectacular rise — and fall — of their dynasty.

HBO

Author, George R. R. Martin, will be involved in this project. Martin wrote the original A Song of Ice and Fire series on which HBO based their TV series. He is also the author of Fire & Ice of which House of the Dragon is to be based. This means that fans of the universe will be able to get started on reading this book well ahead of the premiere and become well-versed in the lore associated with the upcoming season.

As yet, Bloys does not have any casting news related to the new series. However, it seems possible that the network will be as tight-lipped about characters and who will play them as they were with the canceled series starring Naomi Watts. After all, in this universe, any news regarding character names can be considered a spoiler.

Deadline also reveals that the other four potential series based within the same universe as House of the Dragon and Game of Thrones have been put on hold for the moment. There was no indication of whether or not this will be a temporary or permanent hold.

“For me for right now, I think getting House of the Dragon on the air will be the number one priority,” Bloys said.