Ashley Alexiss Seemingly Wears Nothing But A Scarf On Instagram

Ashley Alexiss shared a sultry new photo on her Instagram page earlier today. The model seemingly wore nothing but a scarf.

The social media sensation was seen posing while sitting on a modern chair. She struck a dynamic pose and wore a black-and-white scarf around her neck. It was branded with the Chanel name and featured rectangles that alternated between black and a dirty white fabric. It was quite thick and helped to censor Ashley’s, who posed in a provocative way.

The blonde sat facing the camera straight-on. She bent her right knee and popped her feet so that only her toes touched the ground. At the same time, she extended her left leg straight to her side. Ashley then turned her face slightly to the right while giving a sultry look.

The beauty wore her hair down in a middle part. She grabbed a piece of her hair with her right hand and pulled it slightly to show off its length.

It’s possible that Ashely wore a pair of bottoms, but it was impossible to tell thanks to the scarf. It fell down the sides of her chest and in the front, which helped to censor her intimate parts. Even so, it was hard to deny the sex factor of the image. Her cleavage was left on full display with her sparkling belly button ring peeking through.

The stunner’s makeup included soft pink lipstick and metallic purple eyeshadow. Her mascara also helped to make her eyes pop. Moreover, she sported a black pedicure.

The background was completely white. On the other hand, the chair that she posed on top of was black with a silver, u-shaped base.

Ashley’s followers took to the comments section to rave about her new picture.

“You are a beautiful Queen,” gushed a supporter.

Plus, many people responded to her captions.

“And the world is obsessed with you beautiful lady!” declared an admirer.

“Good for you…you look amazing,” complimented a follower.

“I would say you are fully comfortable,” observed a fan.

In addition, the bombshell posted a picture on January 5 that was also revealing. This time, Ashley was seen going fully nude in the shower. There was little question of her lack of clothing, thanks to her chest and bare derriere both being visible in the shot. She hugged herself with her right hand while throwing her head back. She smiled widely and closed her eyes. Meanwhile, water dripped down her arm and onto her leg.