‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Recap For Monday, January 20: Sally Won’t Let Wyatt Dump Her

The Bold and the Beautiful recap for Monday, January 20, features Sally Spectra (Courtney Hope) in her fiancé’s arms. She told Wyatt Spencer (Darin Brooks) that he was the only man for her. Wyatt seemed awkward, per She Knows Soaps, and told her that he still loved Florence Fulton (Katrina Bowden). Wyatt informed Sally that they both had gone to Katie Logan’s (Heather Tom) meeting and discovered that they still had feelings for each other.

Sally was shocked as he realized that he was dumping her for Flo again. She couldn’t believe that she had to go through the same thing again. Since she was clothed in only her underwear, Sally started to dress up. She asked Wyatt how much she was supposed to lose. The Spencer heir looked sheepish as the redhead continued to rant.

Sally was not going to let Wyatt leave her for Flo again. The last time she let him go was a mistake. Sally reminded Wyatt that they were engaged and that they had made a commitment to each other to get married. Sally headed out the door after telling Wyatt that she would give him some time to get his head on straight. Wyatt was stunned as he stared after Sally. He couldn’t believe that she had derailed him from dumping her.

At Spencer Publications, Katie told Bill Spencer (Don Diamont) that she was satisfied with how the meeting went. Bill was concerned about Flo disappointing the people around her again. Just then, Flo entered the office. She thanked Katie for speaking to the family on her behalf and then informed them that she and Wyatt had found each other again. She reported that Wyatt had gone to Sally to break off his engagement. Bill opined that he had never been a huge Sally fan. Flo told Bill that she knew that he also did not care about her but she wanted to change his mind about her.

At the Forrester mansion, Brooke Logan Forrester (Katherine Kelly Lang) made some rather hefty demands. She ordered Eric Forrester (John McCook) to put Shauna Fulton (Denise Richards) out of his house and to leave Quinn Fuller Forrester (Rena Sofer). Eric understood that Brooke was upset but would not divorce Quinn whom he loves.

The two women continued to bicker on the soap opera. Quinn issued Brooke a warning and told her that she has no idea who she was messing with. She later told Shauna that she would be the one who would take care of Brooke once and for all.

Once she got home, Brooke told Katie that Shauna had been making moves on Ridge Forrester (Thorsten Kaye). She said that they had been kissing and that she had gone to Eric’s house to confront her about it. Brooke told Katie that she was sure that Quinn was behind it all and that she had asked Eric to leave the jewelry designer. Katie thought that Brooke may have gone too far. Then, Brooke told her that Quinn had slapped her and that she was as crazy as she has ever been. As far as Brooke was concerned, she and Quinn were at war.