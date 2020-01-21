Cosplay Model Liz Katz Flashes Sideboob And Rocks Sweater Hot Pants In Sizzling Snap

Liz revealed that she was having a hard time waking up.

Cosplay model Liz Katz showed off her cozy — but revealing — winter loungewear in her latest steamy social media update.

On Monday, the blond bombshell took to Instagram to share a photo of an ensemble that she was rocking early in the morning. Her comfy look included an oversized, fuzzy fleece top in gray. The shirt’s soft, plush material made it resemble a warm throw blanket, but Liz clearly wasn’t using it to ward off a chill at the time her pic was snapped. She was lifting the long-sleeved, off-the-shoulder top up to expose her voluptuous chest, revealing that she wasn’t wearing a bra.

Liz’s photo was taken from the back at a low angle, and she slightly turned toward the camera to show off a generous amount of sideboob. She carefully positioned her left arm across her chest to ensure that she didn’t reveal too much.

Liz paired her fluffy top with a pair of thick knitted hot pants in gray and white. Her bottoms resembled a sweater, but this time, they clung to her curves. The hot pants featured a festive winter print of snowflakes and reindeer. The bottoms had a high waist that highlighted Liz’s hourglass shape, and their cheeky back perfectly showcased her pert derriere. The cosplayer was also flaunting her shapely thighs, along with her famous “Press Start” tattoo.

The model accessorized her ensemble with a pair of oversized glasses with black frames. She wore her long, blond hair pulled up in a messy ponytail. The natural beauty appeared to be wearing little or minimal eye makeup, and she hid the lower portion of her face from view by peeking over her shoulder back at the camera.

In the caption of her post, Liz revealed that her photo was taken not long after she woke up.

As of this writing, the photo of Liz’s cozy look has been liked over 52,000 times. The popular cosplayer’s post included a plea for someone to “throw a cup of water” on her because she was having such a tough time waking up, and one of her followers responded to her caption by suggesting that this might not be such a great idea.

“But won’t you melt?” the fan wrote.

“I’m not that sweet,” Liz responded.

Another fan advised the model to simply go back to sleep, but she revealed that she couldn’t because she had to “edit stuff” for her website. One follower suggested that she should try drinking a Mountain Dew to get herself moving, but Liz probably didn’t have any of the drinks on hand; she informed the fan that she hasn’t had one of the sugary caffeinated beverages in over six years.

While Liz might be best known for her costume creations, she often rocks revealing looks that aren’t inspired by her favorite fictional characters. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, one of these ensembles consisted of a pair of tight heather gray leggings and an unusual cleavage-baring black top.