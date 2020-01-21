‘RHOA’ Star Porsha Williams Says That She And Her Fiance Dennis McKinley Are Still ‘Figuring It Out’

Porsha Williams made sure to tread lightly while discussing her new relationship dynamic with her fiance, Dennis McKinley.

The Real Housewives of Atlanta star appeared on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen on Sunday, January 19. According to People, Williams was asked about where she and McKinley currently stand as they rehash certain rough times during their relationship. The pair’s relationship has been a large part of Williams’ storyline for Season 12 of the Bravo show.

When asked about her current relationship status, Williams reportedly decided to play coy regarding her life with her fiance. She did confirm, though, that they have both turned a new leaf in their relationship since deciding to reunite.

“We’re working on our relationship,” Williams simply told Cohen, giving the host a status update on where she and McKinley were today. “Yeah…”

Cohen then asked if she has been able to trust McKinley again now that they’re back together. Once again, Williams played coy with the RHOA executive producer before deciding to answer the question.

“Huh? I think you ask that every time I come here,” she said. “I think every relationship is a work in progress. We have a daughter together. Just pray for us. You know, you pray for yourselves? Add us in there too, baby.”

Williams decided to work on her relationship with McKinley in August of 2019. The businessman proposed to her in front of her fellow cast members during their trip to Canada. The couple first sparked headlines when McKinley was accused of secretly dating WAGS Atlanta star Sincerely Ward. More recently, McKinley was spotted having a meal with four different women at a late-night diner in early January. One of the women he was with was reportedly someone that McKinley met on social media.

Cohen took the opportunity to learn more about the accusations against McKinley. He asked Williams if the current news about her husband set their progress back at all. Williams attempted to brush the reports off, and shared that she is attempting to sort out her own drama and isn’t concerned about what has been said against McKinley.

“It’s the blogs… he was out. I don’t know. Can y’all just continue to comment and speculate and let me just figure out my life? I’m figuring out my life. Yeah. Yeah…”

McKinley also addressed the outing with the women at the diner. Days after the photos surfaced, McKinley posted a photo that asked “can I eat?” which fans assumed was regarding the incident. The post has since been deleted.