Fitness Model Jen Selter Flaunts Insane Abs In Crop Top And Tight Leggings

Fitness model Jen Selter showcased her insane physique in her latest Instagram update, flaunting her chiselled abs for her 12.8 million Instagram followers. Jen didn’t specify a location in the post, but she appeared to be in some type of workout studio. She stood on a wooden plank floor, and there were several pieces of fitness equipment in the background, including foam rollers, Bosu balls and an aerobic step.

Jen stood in the middle of it all, and she rocked an activewear ensemble that showed off the body she crafted in the gym. The brunette bombshell wore a pair of vibrant green leggings that clung to every inch of her toned legs. The leggings were relatively high-waisted, although her belly button was still visible over the top of the waistband. She paired the leggings with a long-sleeved crop top in a soft gray shade. The top had some delicate details near the neckline, and though it covered up Jen’s cleavage, she still looked incredible in the outfit.

Several inches separated the bottom of the crop top from the waistband of her pants, and Jen’s chiselled abs were the focal point of the shot. The definition in her sculpted stomach was insane, and Jen glanced down in the shot with her hands on her hips.

The brunette beauty had her hair pulled back in a low ponytail, and she didn’t appear to be wearing much makeup, although her face was a bit hidden given the angle of the shot.

Jen paired the snap with a caption that gave her Instagram followers a dose of Monday motivation. She also made sure to fill her eager fans in on the fact that they could take the opportunity to train with her, and she linked her website in the bio of her Instagram page.

Jen’s fans couldn’t get enough of the sexy snap, and the post racked up over 54,200 likes within just five hours. Many of her followers took to the comment section to share their thoughts on the post.

“Was on the fence about going to the gym today but this motivated me so thank you,” one fan said.

“Hard work pays off and it seems you’re making healthy choices. You’re amazing,” another fan commented.

“Absolutely gorgeous,” one added.

One follower couldn’t get enough of Jen’s toned abs, and said “wow where did them abs come from all cut up looking NICE.”

