Gigi Hadid Reveals Nearly Everything In Sheer White Pants And Black Bikini

Gigi Hadid‘s latest Instagram photo has gotten her 51.3 million followers hot under the collar as the celebrity comes very close to baring all with the risque image.

Leaning back, Gigi stretches out tall to show off her toned frame. The side-on image shows Gigi wearing a skimpy black bikini. On top of the bikini bottoms, Gigi wears a pair of skin-tight pants but they do little to cover up her lithe and toned legs, not only because they are so tight-fitting but the white sheer material is almost entirely see-through. Even though the pants cover her feet, it is easy to see that she is wearing black-and-white leather lace-up high top boots underneath.

Gigi’s hair is brushed and hanging free except for the front section which is pulled up into two buns. Some tendrils fall free but are blowing back out of her face thanks to an off-camera wind machine. The model tagged the New York-based stylist, Panos Papandrianos, in the image and credits him with her flowing style.

Her makeup was done by Erin Parsons and shows off her stunning features to perfection. Using heavier eye make-up, her lips are kept neutral in order to accentuate her beauty.

Gigi then listed Zoey Grossman as the photographer and tagged Celia Azoulay, a fashion editor, in the image. She then went on to announce that the picture is a part of the Vogue Russia photoshoot that will feature in the February edition of the magazine.

Her Instagram followers were quick to respond to the latest snap.

“So rad sis,” a comment read.

“What a pose,” model, Rudy Bundini responded.

“My idol,” said a fan, following the comment with a black heart emoji.

“You look better every day,” another fan said in the comments section of the image.

Other followers of Gigi’s Instagram account were so overcome with emotion at the image that they responded using emoji to convey just how they felt. The most popular emoji used were the love heart, fire, and love heart eyes emoji.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Gigi has also recently revealed she would be “Miss February” for V Magazine‘s steamy 2020 calendar. Wearing nothing at all, the image shows the celebrity holding a denim jacket up in front of her body which barely covers her assets and pretty much assures that February will be a popular month for those purchasing the calendar.