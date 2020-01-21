‘RHOBH’ Star Brandi Glanville Accuses Someone Of Making Up A Story About Her In An Attempt To Ruin Her Life

Brandi Glanville is up in arms on Twitter.

Brandi Glanville appears to be struggling to stay quiet about whatever it was that happened, or didn’t happen, between her and Denise Richards during filming on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 10.

In a couple of new posts on her Twitter page, Glanville, who will be featured on the new episodes in a part-time role, mentioned that someone, who she did not name, was attempting to ruin her life by creating a fake story about her.

“Lesbihonest someone has had a lot of time away from shooting to come up with a story to try & ruin me. But it won’t happen,” Glanville wrote on January 20. “I own my sh*t. My life is good & filled with love, light and laughter.”

The previous day, in another statement on Twitter, Glanville denied that anyone had quit the show following rumors claiming Richards was refusing to film new scenes after being confronted about their supposed hookups during a cast trip to Rome.

Glanville also said that when it comes to the upcoming reunion taping, all of the series’ cast members, including Richards, are expected to attend.

“Apparently my life is about to be ruined. Should be fun. Someone called in some lesbianic back up,” Glanville wrote.

Glanville’s tweets follow another post she shared days ago in which she suggested she had receipts for whatever took place during the 10th season of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. The tweets also come days after Glanville’s legal nemesis, Joanna Krupa, who sued her in 2015 for defamation, was spotted enjoying a night out with Richards in Los Angeles.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Glanville tweeted about receipts after a Daily Mail report suggested Richards had walked away from filming on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills after being confronted by her co-stars in Rome in regard to her alleged affair with Glanville.

The report also claimed that Richards’ marriage to Phypers was impacted by the news of her supposed hookups with Glanville, which reportedly happened over the course of several months.

“Since the affair was exposed, Denise has basically walked away from the show,” an insider told the outlet earlier this month. “Everyone in Beverly Hills knows about it. It was the talk of Kathy Hilton’s Christmas party.”

According to the report, the confrontation between Richards and the other women was allegedly captured by Bravo cameras and will be featured on the upcoming season of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, which is expected to air sometime in the coming months.