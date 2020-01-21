Larsa Pippen Rocks Black Dress With Low-Plunging Neckline & Dangerously High Slit: ‘Looking For The One’

Larsa Pippen looks stunning in her most recent Instagram share. As fans of the brunette bombshell know, pretty much nothing is off limits when it comes to posing in sexy ensembles and the mother of four and she regularly shows off her amazing figure in everything from bikinis to lingerie and sexy dresses. In the most recent shot that was shared on her page, the bombshell snapped a sexy selfie for fans.

In the stunning shot, the beauty did not specifically tag her location but she appeared to be in the bedroom of her home with a bed and some colorful wall art just behind her. For the occasion, Pippen struck a pose front and center, pulling her hair back and out of her face. The bombshell rocked a stunning application of makeup that came complete with eyeliner, mascara, blush, highlighter, and lipstick while she wore her long locks down and straight while also showing off her beautifully manicured nails for the camera.

She left virtually nothing to the imagination while clad in one of the sexiest outfits that she has ever worn. The all-black ensemble fit her like a glove and had an insanely low neckline, showing off her cleavage. The bottom of the dress was sheer and also had a thigh-high slit, showing off Pippen’s toned and tanned legs for the camera. She completed the hot look with a pair of strappy black heels.

Since the photo went live on her page, it’s garnered a ton of attention for the smokeshow, racking up over 2,000 likes in addition to well over 50 comments in just minutes. Some of her fans commented on the shot to let her know that she looks stunning while countless others raved over her spectacular figure. A few more were left speechless and flooded the comments section with emoji rather than words.

“Maybe We can be on chill tonight,” one fan wrote, adding a series of heart-eye emoji.

“Succulent toes as usual Larsa! You are so hot,” another follower added along with a flame emoji.

“With a dress like that, pretty sure you’ve got choices,” a third commented, referring to the caption in the photo.

Previously, The Inquisitr shared that Pippen sizzled in another NSFW look, that time in a magazine spread. The beauty put her killer figure on display in a pair of tight black leggings and a matching blazer, wearing a push-up bra underneath and showing off plenty of cleavage for the camera. It comes as no shock that the post garnered over 8,000 likes.