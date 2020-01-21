Denise Richards Is Reportedly Still In Touch With ‘RHOBH’ Cast, Didn’t Feud On Camera With Brandi Glanville

Denise Richards was allegedly accused of sleeping with Brandi Glanville during Season 10.

Denise Richards has been facing rumors of a potential estrangement from her Real Housewives of Beverly Hills co-stars in recent weeks but according to a January 20 report from Hollywood Life, the mother of three is actually still in touch with many of her cast mates.

Amid rumors claiming Richards hooked up with Brandi Glanville after supposedly telling her that she and husband Aaron Phypers have an open marriage, an insider claims that although Richards is upset about her sophomore season of the Bravo show, she hasn’t lost touch with her co-stars.

“Denise found her second season of [The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills] to be much more stressful and different than her first season,” the source stated.

According to the insider, Richards feels that it is unfortunate that there have been so many wild accusations aimed at her in the press, especially considering the season hasn’t yet begin airing. Meanwhile, the source continued, Richards is also disappointed that after enjoying her debut season of the show, things have taken such a turn for the worse.

“She always loved doing reality [TV], and she really does like the other women on the cast. Despite any reports of feuding, she talks to several of them often,” the source shared.

Richards also enjoyed a pleasant on-camera meeting with Glanville during filming on Season 10, but allegedly filmed with her one-time friend just once. Since then, Glanville has shared a number of cryptic tweets about her and told fans weeks ago that she had been “Denised.”

As The Inquisitr previously reported, an insider last week claimed that Richards was actually shocked about Glanville’s supposed claim regarding her open marriage with Phypers. As the source explained, Glanville was allegedly trying to paint Richards as a liar by suggesting she told her she and Phypers weren’t completely monogamous when that simply wasn’t the case.

“Brandi has been telling everyone that Denise and Aaron have an open marriage, and Denise is adamant that a hookup never happened. All of this has actually sparked the end of Denise and Brandi’s friendship,” a second source explained to Hollywood Life.

While Richards hasn’t spoken out about her supposed affair with Richards since the rumors first began swirling, her rep did deny that any such thing occurred. As for Glanville, she’s continued to share a number of telling tweets, many of which have suggested that she has some sort of proof of what went down between them.