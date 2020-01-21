Atlanta Hawks’ Chandler Parsons Suffered Permanent Injuries In Car Crash That May End His Career

According to Chandler Parsons' attorneys, the NBA star sustained a brain injury in the crash.

Atlanta Hawks‘ Chandler Parsons may have sustained career-ending injuries after being hit by an allegedly drunk driver, according to TMZ.

Parsons was hit last week while driving in his Rolls Royce and sustained a brain injury as well as a disc herniation and torn labrum, according to his attorneys, John Morgan and Nick Panagakis. As a result of this, his NBA career could be over.

At the time of the accident, which resulted in a three-car pile-up, the alleged driver at fault was unable to answer most questions coherently and appeared to have “glossy eyes” at the scene. The accident report claims that the driver smelled of alcohol and a bottle of 7Up was found in his car that also contained alcohol. The driver who caused the accident has since admitted to drinking, according to the report.

It is believed that Parsons, 31, was on his way home from practice on January 15 when he was struck. Parsons’ attorneys released the following statement regarding the tragic accident.

“The at-fault driver created utter chaos on the roadway, needlessly endangering the lives of countless motorists; he now stands charged with DUI, admitted drinking, had alcohol in the car with him, passed out after causing a three-car crash at 2:00 p.m. on a Wednesday in a busy intersection, seriously injuring and potentially ending Mr. Parsons’ career as a professional athlete.”

At the time of the accident, a statement was released. However, the severity of Parsons’ injuries was not revealed.

Chandler Parsons basketball career is in doubt following a car accident in

which he suffered multiple severe and permanent injuries, including a traumatic brain injury, disc herniation, and a torn labrum, per @forthepeople Very sad. Prayers out to @ChandlerParsons pic.twitter.com/I3sYVqKUAK — NBA Central (@TheNBACentral) January 20, 2020

The statement also included further details of Parsons’ injuries and the fact that it is unclear presently if he will ever be able to return to his career at the Atlanta Hawks.

“Chandler was in peak physical condition at the time of the wreck. He is now working with a team of doctors to regain his health.”

Parsons is also having a hard time dealing with the defendant’s “reckless conduct on the roadway.”

Currently, all efforts are focused on Parsons’ recovery. However, his attorneys are determined to make sure that “all responsible parties” are held “fully accountable” for their actions leading up to and including the accident.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, in recent months there have been rumors surrounding Parsons and an NBA trade between the Detroit Pistons and Atlanta Hawks. However, the most recent reports state that no trade was expected to take place. Previously, Parsons has played for the Rockets, Mavericks, and the Grizzlies before joining the Hawks in a career that began in 2011.