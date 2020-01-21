Elizabeth Hurley Shimmers In A Low-Cut, Metallic Dress

Elizabeth Hurley recently wowed her Instagram followers with a photo of herself wearing a silver-and-gold dress lying on the couch. The low-cut, hip-hugging frock looked shimmered in gold and silver hues, depending on the light, and the model looked radiant in her outfit.

The British model, 54, wore a pearly-white smile on her face as she lounged on the navy-and-white couch and rested her head on a gold pillow. Her lips were made up with a pink gloss that shone slightly in the light. Her eyes were rimmed with kohl eyeliner and she wore warm, coral-colored blush on the apples of her cheeks.

Her chocolate brown hair blushed with caramel highlights and auburn-colored hues. Her locks fell in waves and cascaded down her shoulders. Elizabeth’s dress was form-fitting and was so low-cut that her bust almost spilled out of it. She paired the ensemble with a necklace sparkling with a diamond pendant. She lifted one arm up over her head, placing one hand on the top of her head and mussing up the crown of her hair.

At the time of this writing, the post racked up close to 30,000 likes and more than 545 comments. The actress’ 1.5 million Instagram followers loved her look and flocked to the comment section to tell her so. While some simply dropped flame emoji on repeat, others used their words to discuss how flawless they felt she looked.

Some were enamored with her ensemble.

“You look like a mermaid in a Valentino ad,” one follower fawned.

“Love that dress! U look amazing!” said a fan.

Others were in awe of her beauty.

“Looking absolutely stunningly beautiful!” another gushed.

“You are a dream Liz, so pretty,” commented a user.

As The Inquisitr has previously reported, Elizabeth has a penchant for low necklines. In fact, in two of her latest Instagram photos prior to this one, she was seen wearing a plunging little black dress. In that Instagram slideshow, the Austin Powers star wore a thigh-grazing LBD that showcased her ample cleavage.

“If in doubt, LBD,” Elizabeth wrote in the caption of the set, adding an emoji of a smiley face blowing a kiss.

She also frequently shares racy Instagram snapshots of herself, like one where she went topless under a blazer while posting a caption about getting ready for the holidays. She’s also posted many swimsuit pictures, like this one in a teeny bikini. In that image, Elizabeth nestled in the sand with her eyes closed underneath a pair of sunglasses, rocking a pink string bikini.