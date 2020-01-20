‘RHOBH’ Star Teddi Mellencamp Reveals Potential Names For Her New Baby Girl

Teddi Mellencamp will feature her pregnancy on 'RHOBH' Season 10.

Teddi Mellencamp and husband Edwin Arroyave are down to a list of just three baby names as they await the birth of their new baby girl.

While attending the 2020 iHeart Radio Podcast Awards last week, the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills cast member spoke to Us Weekly magazine about her baby names, revealing that she and Edwin have narrowed their options down to “Presley, Shay and Dove.”

“We’re going to wait until we meet her, but I know what’s going to go down,” Mellencamp explained.

Just last month, Mellencamp revealed on social media that she and her family, which includes her two other children, daughter Slate, 7, and son Cruz, 5, who she and Arroyave share, and 11-year-old Isabella, who Arroyave shares with an ex, were considering the name “Selena.” In the caption of her post, Mellencamp joked that she and her brood were a “house divided.”

Mellencamp and her husband first confirmed their baby news in September after Mellencamp strutted her stuff in a runway show in New York City for her Real Housewives of Beverly Hills co-star Kyle Richards’ clothing line. At the time, Mellencamp joked that she had told her husband that they no longer fit in their vehicles and noted that because they were about to be a family of six, they’d have to consider transitioning to a minivan.

“We have to really figure it out. We’re like, ‘Do we convert the playroom? What do we do?’ We haven’t even made those decisions yet, but we have to,” she explained.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Mellencamp hasn’t had an easy time coming up with names for her new baby girl and actually took to social media last month to poll her fans and followers about potential ideas. Mellencamp also told Us Weekly magazine that needed help with names and admitted that a number of her ideas had already been shot down by her online audience members.

“I need help. I can’t do all these things. People are DMing me like, ‘Well you can’t do that. That’s this person.’ Or, ‘You gotta do that?’ But then that person [has] a dog named that. I’m like, I can’t be revolving my name choices around everybody Bravo loves and their animals. I would run out,” Mellencamp stated.

Mellencamp then revealed that because her son was hoping for a baby boy, he was only willing to suggest comical options for a girl, including “Catboy” and “Pugsley.”