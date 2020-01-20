‘Vikings’ Season 6: Katheryn Winnick Reveals Huge Challenge While Making Directorial Debut In Episode 8

The 'Vikings' actor had to avoid including images that contained another series being filmed nearby.

SPOILER ALERT: This article discusses Season 6 of History Channel’s Vikings. Please proceed with caution if you have not yet viewed all available episodes and wish to avoid spoilers.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Katheryn Winnick will be directing an episode of History Channel’s Vikings in its final season. That episode is fast approaching and, as her character met her demise recently, it will likely be a bittersweet moment.

And, according to Cinema Blend, Winnick also revealed a unique issue she had to deal with.

While a directorial debut is nervewracking enough without any added challenges, Winnick posted a behind the scenes image recently to her Instagram account that detailed another problem that occurred during Episode 8.

“How do we hide [the] Into the Badlands set?” Winnick captioned the image with. “It’s right behind ours!”

While Into the Badlands has been canceled by AMC, at the time of filming Season 6 of Vikings, it seems that Season 3 of AMC’s series was also filming, creating a dynamic issue for Winnick at the time. Winnick did manage to successfully pull off the huge feat, according to Cinema Blend but it is something for viewers to look out for when the next episode airs on Wednesday night.

At the time of the announcement by History Channel that Winnick would direct an episode, it was unclear whether her character, Lagertha, would be present in the episode or not but the actor had revealed that she had requested an episode with a “big event.”

“Give me a big event,” Winnick previously told Rotten Tomatoes. “Give me something epic and amazing.”

She also gave a few hints that are more relevant now than they were at the time of the interview.

“I’m happy to say that I definitely put Alexander Ludwig [Bjorn Ironside] through the wringer. And even Marco and Jordan — Hvitserk and Ubbe.”

In Episode 6 of Vikings, Lagertha fought and won against the leader of the bandits that were cast out by her son, Bjorn Ironside. However, the famous shieldmaiden sustained a significant injury and was later killed by Hvitserk when she returned to Kattegat. In Episode 7, Lagertha’s funeral played out but Hvitserk’s involvement in her death was not yet realized, although, it was suspected. Judging by what Winnick revealed, it looks like Hvitserk could finally be outed as Lagertha’s murderer and Bjorn will have to deal with this in Episode 8. However, viewers will have to tune into the upcoming episode in order to find out for certain.

Season 6 of Vikings returns to the History Channel on Wednesday, January 22, at 10 p.m.