Kelly Ripa Says She Quit Drinking Alcohol And U.S. Wine Sales Went Down

The 'Live! With Kelly and Ryan' star admits she quit drinking around the same time Ryan Seacrest became her morning show co-host.

Kelly Ripa has revealed that she no longer drinks alcohol. During a segment on alcohol consumption in the United States, the 49-year old Live! With Kelly and Ryan star joked that her abstinence from drinking directly caused a drop in wine sales last year.

“They’re saying that Americans bought less wine last year. It’s the first drop in a quarter of a century,” Ripa told the Live audience, per People. “Now, I believe this is because I quit drinking, that I caused this dip. I have influenced the market.”

The mom of three clarified that she doesn’t believe her alcohol habits influenced others to stop drinking, just that she personally influenced the market by quitting the bottle.

“I stopped buying wine and there’s a … dip,” Ripa said.

Ripa did not reveal how long she has been on the wagon, but her co-host Ryan Seacrest gave fans a bit of a timeline.

“I started the show and she quit drinking. What does that tell you?” the American Idol host cracked.

“Exactly…it’s amazing,” Ripa responded.

Seacrest joined Ripa on Live! back in 2017 after Michael Strahan left the morning show to take a job on a Good Morning America, so it appears the talk show star stopped drinking about three years ago

During the segment, the longtime Live! star did not reveal why she is sober or how frequently she used to drink, but fans know that Ripa adheres to a strict diet and exercise plan to keep herself healthy and fit. Back when she did drink, Ripa admitted she would rather waste calories on a glass of wine than a dessert.

“For me, I work so hard to maintain it, to blow it all on a piece of cheesecake doesn’t make any sense to me,” Ripa said in 2013 of her fit physique, per In Style. “What does make sense to me is an extra glass of wine. That’s sort of how I look at it — it has to be worth it, and an extra glass of wine is worth it!”

Now that Ripa has revealed she doesn’t drink, fans probably shouldn’t expect to see her indulge in any Hoda Kotb and Kathie Lee Gifford style wine times on Live! alongside Seacrest. The New Years Rockin’ Eve host also follows a strict diet, but he still likes his vino. In 2018, Seacrest told The New York Times that he works out hard at the gym so he can “eat well and drink wine.”

“Fridays and Saturdays, it’s fantastic to have a two-hour meal, family-style, with a fantastic bottle of wine,” the Live! With Kelly and Ryan star said.

Earlier this year, Kelly and Ryan co-hosted a “Dry January” segment and she seemed turned off by all of the alcohol on the table during a demo.