‘The Young And The Restless’ Spoilers For Tuesday: Nikki Reveals A Secret

The Young and the Restless spoilers for Tuesday, January 21 bring significant plans for a milestone celebration from Nikki while Victor puts one of his trusty projects into motion. Plus, Elena and Amanda find themselves as unlikely allies.

Nikki (Melody Thomas Scott) makes an unexpected announcement, according to SheKnows Soaps. She wants to hold a special celebration for Newman Enterprises on its 50th anniversary. Nikki wants to make the evening an event to remember, and she plans to honor Victor (Eric Braeden) on the big night as well. It seems like Victor will appreciate the effort that his wife is going to mark the milestone achievement for the business that Victor started nearly half a century ago.

Meanwhile, Victor puts a plan into motion. He doesn’t usually let things slip past him, and there’s little doubt that The Mustache knows what’s going on with his children. It seems highly likely that Victor knows about Sharon’s (Sharon Case) cancer since he’s usually a minimum of a step ahead of anything to do with is family. Faith (Alyvia Alyn Lind) is his granddaughter, and her unexpected plans to stay in Genoa City likely alerted him to check into the situation.

Plus, Victor also realizes that something is going on with Victoria (Amelia Heinle) and Billy (Jason Thompson). During this time around, Victor has at least attempted to be reasonable with Billy, but he’s not likely to stand by and watch Billy rip up Victoria’s heart again. Victor knows something is going on with Billy, and he’s making plans to ensure that Billy doesn’t leave Victoria devastated again. Billy is sorely overmatched when it comes to Victoria’s father. Plus, since Billy has pulled away from his family lately, he doesn’t even have Jack (Peter Bergman) in his corner right now.

Finally, Elena (Brytni Sarpy) and Amanda (Mishael Morgan) make nice. Amanda clearly has no intention of leaving Genoa City, so Elena is embracing the idea of peacefully coexisting with the Hilary look-a-like. Devon (Bryton James) already admitted that he’s struggled because of Amanda’s resemblance to his late wife, but they’re all going to do their best to make the best of the situation.

When Amanda shows up as Elena and Nate (Sean Dominic) work on plans for their clinic for New Hope, they let Amanda in on the details. Since the whole project is for such a good cause, the more help, the better as far as Elena is concerned. Who knows? Maybe Amanda could even offer free legal assistance for residents.