Swedish Fitness Model Anna Nystrom Looks Incredible In Insanely Tight Dress

Earlier today, Anna Nystrom was at it again, doing what she does best and posing for a sexy photo. As those who follow the blond bombshell on social media know, Nystrom has never been shy when it comes to flaunting her rock hard body for her fans while clad in some seriously sexy outfits that include bikinis, workout gear, lingerie, and more. In the most recent photo that was shared on her wildly popular page, Nystrom looked dressed to impress.

In the caption of the shot, the beauty tagged herself in Stockholm, Sweden where she struck a pose on the street outside. She struck a pose in profile, looking off into the distance with a slight smile on her face. The model had her killer figure on display for the camera while clad in a tight cream colored dress that hugged all of her curves, showing off her toned legs and pert derriere. The sexy ensemble also featured a belt around the waist to highlight her thin tummy.

For the occasion, Nystrom wore a black purse slung around her shoulder in addition to a wearing her gorgeous blond locks down and curled. The model also rocked a stunning application of makeup that included eyeliner, mascara, blush, highlighter, and lipgloss. Nystrom completed the stunning ensemble with a pair of clear heels that were sky-high and showcased her fit legs.

The post has only been live on her page for a short time but it’s already earning her a ton of attention from her fans, racking up over 81,000 likes in addition to well over 700 comments. Some of her fans took to the photo to let her know that she looks amazing while countless others raved over her beautiful figure. A few more chimed in to ask where she got her outfit. A few more had no words and flooded the comments section with emoji, most notably the flame and heart.

“You look gorgeous girl,” one fan gushed, adding a flame and heart emoji.

“Hey. So pretty smart so gorgeous hot nice perfect shape figure in outfits natural beauty I like u osm..love you..No words to explain your beauty,” one more added along with a series of various emoji.

“That dress is D E A D.. BECAUSE YOU ARE KILLING IT,” a third chimed in.

Previously, The Inquisitr shared that the stunner sizzled in another smoking hot look, that time in a tight fitting lilac workout set that showcased her gorgeous arms and legs. Like her most recent post, that one garnered a ton of attention with over 176,000 likes.