Mathilde Tantot Goes Braless In Sheer Crop Top & Tiny Thong For ‘My Little Pony’-Themed Instagram Post

Mathilde Tantot heated up her Instagram feed on Monday with a new NSFW post. In a series of photos on her account, the stunning model went braless under a sheer crop top and a tiny thong. One of the images even featured a few mythical creatures in the background.

The photos showed Mathilde snapping a few mirror selfies as she stood in a large bedroom. In the background, a suitcase could be seen opened up on the floor, as well as a wooden wardrobe. Mathilde looked casual and sexy in a long-sleeved, V-neck white crop top and little, black bikini bottoms. Her top featured a lettuce edge that cut off just below her busty chest, which was completely visible under the sheer fabric. In addition, the top included a small cutout at the center that exposed more skin.

Mathilde’s rock-hard abs were on full display between the top and a black thong, whose sides sat high on her waist. The look emphasized Mathilde’s hourglass figure and showed off her shapely thighs. A few small, black tattoos were also visible on her legs.

Mathilde appeared to be rocking a natural face with this look, although she hardly needed any makeup over her natural beauty. Her long, blond hair was tied up in a loose bun behind her head, with a few strands left out to frame her face.

In the first photo, Mathilde crossed her legs slightly in a way that further emphasized her curves. She looked over at her phone with pursed lips. The second photo showed the model turned around with one leg propped up on something off-camera, which revealed a white, tall Nike sock on her foot. The angle gave a perfect view of Mathilde’s pert derriere and lengthy pins.

Interestingly, the second image featured a few purple My Little Ponies edited in around Mathilde’s body.

Mathilde’s post garnered more than 330,000 likes and just over 1,400 comments in a few hours, proving to be a hit with her fans. Many of the babe’s followers left praise for her flawless physique in the comments section.

“When I say that you are the most beautiful woman in the world, I don’t lie. Teach me to be that cute please,” one fan said with a red heart.

“You’re so gorgeous. I hope I can grow up to be just as beautiful as you,” added another user.

Mathilde’s loyal fans have likely noticed this sheer top before. The model rocked the top in another post last week, but instead of a thong, she finished off the look with a pair of NSFW sweatpants.