Blond Bombshell Kindly Myers Sizzles In Sexy ‘Playboy’ Shoot With Bunny Logo On Her Derriere

Kindly Myers is leaving little to the imagination in her most recent and sexy social media share. As those who follow the stunner on the platform know, Myers regularly shares glimpses of her life with fans including photos from different shoots and well as shots from her normal, everyday life as well. In the most recent photo that was posted for her 1.8 million-plus fans, the beauty stunned in some skimpy swimwear.

In the photo, the beauty did not specifically tag her location but she struck a pose front and center in front of a beautiful body of water at dusk. The blond bombshell faced her backside toward the camera as she rocked a tiny black bikini that had thong bottoms and a tiny top that draped perfectly off of her shoulders. The beauty’s pert derriere and her trim waist was on full display and she rocked a white Playboy bunny on one of her cheeks.

For the occasion, Myers wore her long, blond locks down and waved as she ran one hand through her gorgeous mane. Per usual, the blond beauty also rocked a stunning application of makeup that included eyeliner, mascara, blush, highlighter, and pink lipstick. She appeared to be totally in her element in the snapshot and went barefoot in the sand.

In the caption of the image, the beauty told her fans that this was a shot from Playboy and she tagged a few people in the caption, crediting them for the photo. So far, the post has racked up over 8,000 likes in addition to well over 100 comments — a number that continues to climb. Some fans took to the photo to let the beauty know that she looks amazing while countless others raved over her figure. A few more simply commented with their choice of emoji.

“One amazing body Kindly. I love you,” one fan gushed, adding a single red heart emoji.

“You are truly HOT and sexy,” another added along with a series of heart and flame emoji at the end of the comment.

“Wow you look so sensationally beautiful beautiful sexy sexy lady,” one more raved.

Previously, The Inquisitr shared that the smokeshow dropped jaws in another red-hot look, that time lingerie. The white set included a lacy bra that showed off ample amounts of cleavage for the camera, as it dipped low on her chest. The bottoms were just as hot, hugging her waist while showing off her toned and tanned legs that she has worked so hard to achieve. That photo amassed over 17,000 likes.