Gabby Epstein Goes Topless & Rocks A Glam Look In Golden Skirt

Australian model Gabby Epstein has been giving her Instagram followers plenty to rave about over the past few days. She has been sharing photos that show her wearing some seriously sexy outfits, and she may have outdone herself with her latest post in which she went topless while wearing a glamorous long skirt.

The photo captured Gabby standing barefoot outside on a deck near a mustard-colored wall. A large column was behind her while a short brick wall was off to the side. The sky in the distance was cloudy above a hillside.

The beauty’s form-fitting skirt fit was made from a gold and black fabric. It hugged her hips and and flared slightly around her knees.

Gabby’s post consisted of two photos. One snap captured her from the front as she leaned against the wall with her hands over her breasts. The pose put her chiseled abs on display as she looked down. She stood with one leg in front of the other, accentuating her fabulous figure.

The second photo showed the stunner from behind. She stood with her arms wrapped around her chest, giving her fans a little peek at side boob. The bronze skin on her bare back looked smooth and flawless in the outside light. Gabby had a serious look on her face as she turned to look at something off to the side, while showing off her slender waist and the curves of her hips.

The bombshell wore her hair pulled back in a low bun. She wore a thick black headband and accessorized with a pair of golden cross earrings and several gold rings.

In the caption, Gabby said the skirt was from Fashion Nova.

Her followers raved over how stunning she looked.

“You are beautiful and so sexy,” said one admirer.

“Are u real or am I dreaming..” quipped a second fan.

“You look gorgeous topless,” a third follower wrote.

“Now THAT is my favorite top you’ve ever worn! Beautiful!” joked a fourth admirer.

Gabby seems to enjoy sharing a good deal of her outfits with her followers, although many of her posts show her looking incredible in a bikini.

That being said, she models all kinds of clothing for several brands including Showpe and Oh Polly! She has an incredible sense of style and can rock just about kind of look ranging from casual to chic. Earlier this month, she looked gorgeous in a strapless dress.