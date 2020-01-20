Rita Ora Models New Jewelry Range In Sheer White Lingerie Bodysuit

For Rita Ora’s latest Instagram post, she has done a paid partnership.

The “I Will Never Let You Down” hitmaker stunned in a sheer white lingerie bodysuit with a floral design all over and accessorized herself with a couple of gold necklaces. One had a small butterfly on it while the other had a bird attached to it. The singer matched her jewelry with a gold watch on her wrist, a couple of rings, and small earrings. Ora rocked a glossy lip and acrylic nails. She sported her long blond hair down and displayed the numerous tattoos all over her body.

In a series of photos that can be seen on her Instagram, Ora posed on a sofa. In all three shots, she placed one hand on her hip and had the other one raised to her necklaces, showing off the watch and rings at the same time.

In the first, she looked directly at the camera lens with her lips parted. She rocked the same pose in the second but the photo was taken a little further back. In the third and final image, Ora held onto the necklace with the bird attached to it and pulled it up from her chest. The “Only Want You” songstress looked up to her left away from the camera.

For her caption, she told her followers that she was wearing her favorite new pieces from the Thomas Sabo collection she collaborated on and put the hashtag “#RITAORAxTS.”

Ora told her fans that she was getting paid for uploading this post as it stated that it was a “paid partnership with thomassabo” underneath her username.

In the span of two hours, her post racked up more than 375,000 likes and over 4,200 comments, proving to be popular with her 15.8 million followers.

“THE MOST BEAUTIFUL EVER,” one user wrote passionately in capital letters.

“Is anyone even paying attention at that jewelry?” another joked, adding the laughing face emoji.

“Oh my lord. Gorgeous Goddess of singing, dancing, and modeling. @ritaora I love you more than yesterday babe,” a third fan remarked.

“That’s it, now I’m in meltdown,” a fourth follower commented, adding numerous eye-heart face emoji.

Ora is no stranger to wearing eye-popping ensembles. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, the “How We Do (Party)” chart-topper stunned in a dark gray leather coat with a white, long-sleeved fleece underneath that covered her neck. She accessorized herself with a fluffy bucket hat and opted for large black sunglasses. The entertainer is obviously one for jewelry as she had at least one ring on each one of her fingers.