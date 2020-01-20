Jim Edmonds Removes All Photos Of Estranged Wife Meghan From His Instagram Page Amid Dating Rumors

He's rumored to be dating post-split.

Jim Edmonds has rid his Instagram page of his estranged wife, Meghan King Edmonds, nearly three months after filing for divorce.

Just as the former Real Housewives of Orange County cast member revealed on her podcast series, Intimate Knowledge, that Jim is reportedly dating a former friend of hers, who they allegedly had a threesome with years ago, the ex-baseball star took to his social media page to erase all of their social media memories.

On January 19, Bravo’s The Daily Dish shared news of Jim’s social media action, noting that his move came amid a very contentious split from his former spouse, who is also the mother of his three kids, three-year-old daughter Aspen and one-year-old twin sons Hayes and Hart.

As fans of The Real Housewives of Orange County well know, Meghan and Jim split in October, months after he was exposed for having a shocking text message affair with another woman. Although Meghan did her best to keep their marriage, and their family, intact after her partner’s painful betrayal, she was unsuccessful in doing so and ultimately met with a divorce filing from Jim on the day after their five-year wedding anniversary.

Following Jim and Meghan’s split, Jim moved from the home they were sharing to a home they were having built for their family in St. Louis as Meghan fled the area in lieu of a long-term rental home in Los Angeles.

According to The Daily Dish, Jim suggested earlier this month that he was hoping to start the New Year off on a fresh foot.

“Day one of trying to start over (yes it took me this long). I allowed my situation to get the best of me, but I will not allow lies and false accusations to bring me down ever again,” he wrote on Instagram at the time.

Around the same time, Meghan opened up about moving forward on her podcast as she revealed what she is looking for in a partner while seemingly dissing her former partner, Jim.

“I just want a partner who is supporting me and isn’t jealous or trying to suppress. Someone who grows with me instead of staying stagnant at a certain place. To me, that’s intimacy,” she explained.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Meghan shared news of Jim’s alleged new romance with her friend during an episode of Intimate Knowledge this week, telling her listeners and co-hosts, via Radar Online, that her estranged husband is currently in Cabo with the mystery woman.