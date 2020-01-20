Bulgarian Bombshell Yanita Yancheva Gets Naked, Covering Only Derriere In Smoking Hot New Post

Yanita Yancheva is leaving almost nothing to the imagination in her most recent Instagram share. As fans of the Bulgarian-born beauty know, the stunner has never been shy when it comes to flaunting her flawless figure and she shares a wide-range of NSFW shots on what seems to almost be a daily basis. In the most recent image that was posted to her wildly popular page, the stunner sizzled in another scandalous ensemble.

In the caption of the shot, she tagged herself in Sofia, Bulgaria where she could be seen laying on a big bed and appearing to be getting a massage and some facial treatments done. The stunner left little to the imagination, going totally naked for the occasion and covering her derriere with a towel while putting her toned and tanned legs, arms, and back on display. Yancheva also showed off plenty of sideboob in the post while leaving just a little to the imagination.

The beauty wore her long, blond locks down and straight in addition to a beautiful application of makeup that included eyeliner, mascara, blush, and highlighter. She held a mirror in one hand and appeared to be admiring herself. Also on display in the photo was a beautiful arrangement of flowers right beside the bed. The post has only been live on her page for a short time but it’s already earning Yancheva a ton of attention from her fans.

So far, the photo has racked up an impressive 44,000 likes in addition to well over 150-plus comments. Some of her followers commented on the image to let her know that she looks stunning while countless others raved over her beautiful figure. A few more had no words and simply flooded the comments section with their choice of emoji.

“You’re an amazing person and your body is on fleek,” one fan gushed, adding a series of red heart emoji.

“Wow your body is beautiful,” a second fan added.

“You look like an angel, i love you and you are my role model in life. Please notice me Yanita,” one more raved, adding an angel emoji.

Previously, The Inquisitr shared that Yancheva stunned in another hot look, that time while doing yoga on the beach. In the shot, the model left virtually nothing to the imagination of her fans, going totally topless for the occasion and covering her chest with her arms. Her fit back was on display in the snap and she completed the NSFW look with a beautiful white skirt.