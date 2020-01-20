Instagram Model Katelyn Runck Flaunts Hourglass Figure, Busty Chest In Lacy One-Piece

Famous Instagram face Katelyn Runck heated up her Instagram account on Monday with a promotional post for HempWorx. In a series of photos and a video, the fitness guru rocked a tight-fitting, feminine one-piece that did nothing but favors for her curves.

The post showed Katelyn sitting on the wooden base of a large, white bed. Behind her, a sheer, white curtain could be seen. Katelyn looked both casual and sexy in a gray, pink, green, and white floral bodysuit that left little to the imagination. The top of her look featured a sleeveless design and a plunging neckline with criss-crossed laces. The low cut just barely covered Katelyn’s busty chest, as her ample cleavage spilled out at the center.

The bodysuit also featured white, sheer lace detailing around the waist in two horizontal panels that emphasized her hourglass figure. The lace also offered a glimpse at Katelyn’s flat tummy. Meanwhile, the lower half of Katelyn’s one-piece included high cuts that sat on her hips, putting the model’s long, lean legs and shapely thighs on full display.

Katelyn didn’t wear any accessories with this outfit, but she did rock a full face of makeup. Her look included dark bronzer, bright highlighter, black eyeliner, and a pale pink color on her full lips. Katelyn’s long, brown hair was pushed to one side and fell down her shoulder in loose waves.

Katelyn held a small jar of HempWorx’s cream in one manicured hand while she rested the other at her side. The first photo showed Katelyn from the front, while the second image was taken from the side, offering a glimpse at the model’s sideboob. Finally, in the video, Katelyn stood against the bed frame and pointed her toes, accentuating her long pins. She stared at the camera with a sultry gaze.

Katelyn’s post garnered more than 21,000 likes and just under 950 comments in five hours, proving to be a hit with her fans. Many of Katelyn’s followers left praise for her flawless physique in the comments section.

“You are a beautiful young lady,” one fan said.

“Beautiful figure honey and you are already very very beautiful without any beauty product[s],” another user added with a heart-eye emoji.

“You are proof that hard work pays off,” wrote a third follower.

“Happy Monday gorgeous Katelyn hope you have a wonderful Monday and week ahead,” a fourth fan said.

Katelyn may have been showing off her perfect skin in this post, but over the weekend, she showed off her perfect body. In an image shared on Sunday, Katelyn posed on the beach in low-cut bikini bottoms and a cropped T-shirt.