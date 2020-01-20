Sommer Ray Stuns In Black Polka-Dot Lingerie On Instagram

Sommer Ray took to her Instagram today to share a new photo set with her 23.8 million followers. She rocked a black lingerie set with polka-dots.

The first photo served to tease her fans, as she was mostly obscured by white curtains on either side of her. Most of her face could be seen, along with a silver of her toned figure. Sommer looked at the camera with a playful and sultry expression on her face. Her high bun could be seen, along with her metallic pink eyeshadow. She added a dusting of it under her lower lids, and also sported dark mascara.

The second image was of Sommer standing with her body angled towards the camera. This time, her lingerie set was on full display. It was matching with small white polka-dots throughout. The bottoms were a thong-cut that left the sides of her booty bare. In addition, the model wore a satin robe that fell down her shoulders. It had sheer lace accents.

The beauty glanced down and parted her lips slightly. This left her makeup visible. She grabbed a hold of the curtains with her left hand and propped out her left foot. She accessorized with multiple rings but nothing else.

Behind Sommer were large windows. It revealed that the picture was taken at night, or as the sun was sinking. And even though the backdrop was dark, the model was well-lit. Her skin appeared glowing and flawless. Plus, it looked like she was maintaining a great tan even in the colder months.

Her adoring fans rushed to the comments section and raved about her good looks.

“I wanna look like you,” expressed an admirer, who was lucky enough to get a response from Sommer.

“Babe you’re so beautiful the way you are,” responded the bombshell.

“Favorite notification of the day,” declared a fan.

“Most beautiful human being ever,” gushed a follower.

“Are we playing hide and seek or what’s happening,” joked a fourth Instagram user, referring to the first picture.

In addition, the model posted another update on January 10 that was similar. She wore lingerie again, except this time, it was sporty. Her bra and bottoms were bright pink and purple. They featured thick straps with “PSD” written in large, all-caps lettering. Sommer perched in a windowsill while rocking pink socks. The curtains beside her were matching as she gave a sultry look. Her hair was worn down in luxurious curls.