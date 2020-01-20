Fox To Make Sure Political Ads Don’t Run Back To Back Against Non-Political Ads During Super Bowl LIV

As of this writing, only Donald Trump's campaign and Michael Bloomberg's campaign have spent money on Super Bowl ads.

Fox, the network with the broadcasting rights to the upcoming Super Bowl LIV, will be taking great care to make sure that no political ads air back-to-back against a non-political ad, Ad Age reports. It appears, however, that only Donald Trump and former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg have purchased any political ads.

People who aren’t even fans of football tend to enjoy watching the big game for the commercials. Indeed, Super Bowl Sunday has become something of an unofficial holiday when it comes to advertising: as one of the consistently most-watched TV events of the year, it’s when advertisers tend to bring out their funniest, most attention-grabbing, most controversial, and most-talked-about ads. For some fans, the Super Bowl is less about the game and more about the commercials.

And those commercials have a price tag to match their visibility: by some estimates, a 30-second spot during the big game can cost as much as $5 million.

With 2020 being an election year, political candidates are going to want to get it on that.

The problem with airing political advertising during the Super Bowl, according to Ad Age writer Jeanne Poggi, is that advertisers are loathe to have their own ads air immediately before or immediately after a political ad. For example, as Yahoo News reports, an advertiser may not want to see an ad that would otherwise be fodder for water-cooler conversation on the Monday after the Super Bowl be overshadowed by a political ad.

And of course, it wouldn’t do to have a Trump ad immediately followed by a Bloomberg ad.

Pavlofox / Pixabay

To these ends, Fox is taking great care to ensure that the political ads will effectively be stand-alone ads.

“Fox confirmed with us, before our clients raised any concerns, that the Bloomberg and Trump political ads are isolated from advertisers in anticipation of any issues a brand may have being adjacent and within the same pod,” a source told Ad Age.

In a practical sense, that means that political ads will be preceded by and followed by promos for Fox programming.

And as for Trump and Bloomberg, advertising industry watchers expect the pro-Trump ads to be front-loaded towards the beginning of the game, while Bloomberg ads are expected to run during halftime and later in the game.

Of course, the advertising slots are a “moving puzzle” when it comes to how they’ll shake out during the game, and things could change between now and Super Bowl Sunday.