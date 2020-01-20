Norwegian Model Hilde Osland Flaunts Fit Figure In Skintight Workout Gear

The model sizzled in her sporty ensemble.

On Monday, January 20, Norwegian model Hilde Osland started off the workweek by sharing a series of stunning snaps with her 2.4 million Instagram followers.

The photos, taken at Kaimai Range in New Zealand, show the 32-year-old on what appears to be a hiking trail, with beautiful green foliage in the background. She flaunted her fit physique in a peach long sleeved cropped top with mesh paneling and matching leggings from the clothing brand, Bombshell Sportswear. The skintight workout gear put her toned abs, muscular back, and sculpted thighs on full display, much to the delight of her audience. The beauty accessorized the look with a delicate choker necklace, a multicolor scrunchie, and a pair of off-white tennis shoes.

For the photoshoot, the blond bombshell pulled back her long locks in a ponytail, with a few tendrils framing her gorgeous face. She enhanced her natural beauty by wearing a full face of makeup, an application that included glowing highlighter, peach blush, and a light coat of mascara.

In the first image, she turned away from the photographer and arched her back, flaunting her pert derriere. The next picture was taken from further away and showcased the entirety of the model’s sporty ensemble. She altered her position for the following photo by facing forward. She posed with her shoulders back, while she gazed directly into the camera, smiling sweetly. The fourth image consists of Hilde turning around again and placing her hands on the top of her head. The final slide shows her standing with her legs spread and hands raised, as she lowered her gaze.

In the caption, the Instagram model provided additional advertisement for Bombshell Sportswear.

Many of Hilde’s admirers took the time to shower the stunner with compliments. While some simply left fire and heart emoji in the comments section, others were decidedly more vocal in their praise.

“Angel sent from heaven, hands down [the] most beautiful woman on planet earth @hildeee,” gushed a fan.

“You have such a beautiful smile,” added a different devotee.

“The color is beautiful on you,” said another follower.

“The view is almost as stunning as you,” chimed in a fourth Instagram user, adding a string of fire emoji to the comment.

Hilde graciously responded to some of the comments, thanking her dedicated followers for their kind words.

The post appears to be a fan favorite, as it soon racked up more than 38,000 likes.

The model is not exactly shy when it comes to flaunting her unbelievable body on Instagram. Recently, she uploaded a picture, in which she wore a cut-out black shirt and a pair of figure-hugging jeans. That post has been liked over 84,000 times since it was shared.