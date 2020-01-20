‘Vanderpump Rules’ Star Ariana Madix Dishes On Katie Maloney And Tom Schwartz’s Baby Plans

Katie Maloney and Tom Schwartz were seen tying the knot on 'Pump Rules' in August 2016.

Ariana Madix appeared on a recent episode of Heather McDonald’s podcast and during the ladies’ chat, the topic of Katie Maloney and Tom Schwartz‘s plans for a family arose.

After pointing out the new cast members of Vanderpump Rules to McDonald, Madix was asked about whether or not Maloney and Schwartz were planning to have a baby.

“Katie and Tom have been together for a very long time. So, what’s the deal? Are they trying to have a baby?” McDonald asked the reality star, per YouTube.

In response, after agreeing that her co-stars have been together for a “very long time,” Madix suggested that while Maloney and Schwartz are hoping to become parents soon, they aren’t in a rush to conceive their first child. Instead, they are taking their time as Schwartz continues to focus on the restaurant he co-owns with Lisa Vanderpump, Ken Todd, and Madix’s boyfriend, Tom Sandoval.

“I think they do want to do that eventually but I think they are taking their time,” Madix told McDonald.

Maloney and Schwartz have been together since Vanderpump Rules was first launched as a spinoff of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills in early 2013 and were seen tying the knot on the show in August 2016. That said, it was rumored last summer after the wedding of Jax Taylor and Katie Maloney that Maloney and Schwartz weren’t actually married due to an issue with their paperwork.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Maloney and Schwartz allegedly discovered their marriage wasn’t legitimate months ago during filming on Vanderpump Rules Season 8 and in the weeks that followed, they arranged for a second wedding in Las Vegas with their co-stars.

Just before Maloney and Schwartz’s wedding in Las Vegas, E! News confirmed the couple obtained a new marriage license after their friend, Lance Bass, accidentally revealed they weren’t legally married. As fans of the series may recall, Bass attempted to apologize for his accidental reveal around the time that the couple headed to Sin City with their cast mates, including Lisa Vanderpump.

“Lot of times,” Bass explained during an appearance on Strahan & Sara, “people forget that I’ve been in entertainment news for the last 15 years. So, you know, when there’s pieces of nuggets out there, I’m going to talk about it. I didn’t know it was a secret.”

Tom and Katie invited Vanderpump Rules to document their Aug. 2016 nuptials on Season 5 of the Bravo series