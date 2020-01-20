Paulina Gretzky Dances On Her Knees In A Bikini In New Instagram Update

Paulina Gretzky shared a series of Instagram stories yesterday that likely caught the attention of her many fans. The blonde was seen having a blast aboard a boat, as she and a group of girlfriends celebrated her future sister-in-law, Sara Cusick. Paulina was spotted taking her turn on their makeshift stage as she busted out some sexy dance moves on her knees while rocking a bikini.

The girls were seen taking turns dancing on a table. The series began with Sara sitting on the edge in a tie-dye shirt and a lifebouy slung over her shoulder. From there, Paulina took center stage. She was seen prancing towards the table as Sara finished out her turn.

The model sat up on her knees and threw her hands out to either aside. From there, she closed her legs together and angled her shoulder towards the camera. Paulina popped her booty before getting on all fours. She moved forward slightly before sitting down with her back facing the camera.

The stunner then threw her hands into the air and thrust her head back. Paulina was seen rolling off the table gracefully before another girl took her place.

This went on until everyone had a turn. It looked like the attendees were all having the time of their lives. Eventually, Sara was the only one standing on the table as the girls rallied around her and danced on the ground.

The soon-to-be bride wore a colorful ensemble. This included a tie-dye shirt with the number “20” on the back.” She wore a pair of white bikini bottoms and a matching bucket hat. Plus, Sara completed her look with heart-shaped sunglasses.

Paulina tagged everyone present in one of the final clips. The people present included Beca Gibson, Nicole Sands, and Steph Stewart.

The day was very sunny with no clouds in the skies.

Sara is going to be marrying Paulina’s brother, Ty. So it’s no wonder that everyone is enjoying themselves in the days leading up to the wedding.

In addition, the bombshell posted another photo from her trip to her Instagram stories three days ago. This time, she was seen sitting next to Sara as they shared a moment together. They both faced their backs to the camera while sporting revealing bikini bottoms. In particular, Paulina seemed to have a temporary rose tattoo on the left side. Sara, on the other hand, had a tattoo in the same shade on the right side of her body.