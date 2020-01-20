Scheana Marie’s New Boyfriend Brock Davies Will Likely Not Be Featured On ‘Vanderpump Rules’ Season 8

Ariana Madix spoke about the issue with Heather McDonald.

Scheana Marie‘s new romance with Brock Davies will reportedly not be seen on the eighth season of Vanderpump Rules.

During an interview with Heather McDonald on her Juicy Scoop podcast, Ariana Madix revealed that while Scheana and Brock are still very much together, their relationship will not be featured on the show’s currently airing season because the couple didn’t start dating one another until after production on the new episodes wrapped.

“I don’t think they started dating until after filming,” Ariana explained, per YouTube.

While it wasn’t clear when Scheana and Brock began dating, she confirmed their romance publicly in November of last year, around the time the trailer for Vanderpump Rules Season 8 was first released. Since then, Scheana has shared a number of images of herself and Brock, many of which feature their numerous vacations, including their trip to Bali months ago.

Continuing on to Heather about Scheana’s new man, Ariana revealed that she and her boyfriend, Tom Sandoval, recently went on vacation with the two of them for New Years and that Brock is “so sweet.” Meanwhile, Heather pointed out that Brock looked like actor Jason Momoa and added that he just may be the most attractive man she’s ever seen.

Also on Juicy Scoop, Ariana took aim at new Vanderpump Rules cast member Brett Caprioni for suggesting that Scheana was a bad kisser after claiming that he didn’t remember having kissed her months prior.

“Brett has always been super sweet and I always thought he was a really sweet guy and then when I heard that, I’m like, ‘Can we lay off Scheana for a second? Geez!'” she recalled.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Scheana took to Twitter last week to voice her concerns over the way in which her love life continues to be the basis of her storyline on Vanderpump Rules and suggested that the romances fans have seen on the show didn’t involve the guys she “really” dates.

“I just wish y’all got to see the other 90 [percent] of my life. The guys I really date, Vegas, podcast, family, friends from high school etc. Not just SUR & with whatever flavor of the week I’m getting [attention] from lol,” she tweeted.

Then, when a fan wanted to know why Scheana didn’t feature her real romances on the show, she explained that she can’t force someone to film with Bravo if they don’t want to.