Kinsey Wolanski Puts Her Booty On Full Display, Teases She’s ‘Over Here Trying To Be Artistic’

Popular Instagram personality Kinsey Wolanski is raising temperatures with her Monday morning upload. The model and prankster just shared a new photo on her social media page and it is quickly generating a lot of love.

The new photo from Kinsey was taken in Beverly Hills, California. This particular snap is a bit unusual in comparison to what the blond bombshell usually shares. In this case, the model’s face isn’t shown at all. However, it is clear based on the caption she added that this is a creative photo she posed for recently.

The snap shows Kinsey from the back, standing on the grass near a pool. She is facing the water, some wood lounge chairs just beyond where she is standing. A gorgeous structure can be seen in the background on the other side of the pool.

The gorgeous model is wearing black heels for this photo. Given the peek of the red sole seen in the shot, it would seem that these are high-end Christian Louboutin heels.

Kinsey was photographed from behind, holding an umbrella over her shoulder. It is hard to tell exactly what the model is wearing for this photo, but it appears to perhaps be a black thong bodysuit or bathing suit.

The large black umbrella covers most of Kinsey’s backside and hides her long, blond hair and her face. What fans could easily see, however, were the model’s long, athletic legs and pert derriere. In fact, the 23-year-old bombshell’s booty was on full display here with very little left to the imagination.

In her caption, Kinsey tagged the photographer who took the shot and said that she was just over in that spot trying to be artistic. Based on the reaction her post received, she was quite successful on this front.

Within just an hour or so, around 175,000 of Kinsey’s 3.4 million followers had already liked the post. There were more than 900 comments posted in that initial hour as well and people thought the model looked amazing.

“Cross out the word trying boo cause you’re doing it,” teased fellow Instagram bombshell Jena Frumes.

“Babe this one is boombastic” praised one of Kinsey’s fans.

“I’m crying this is AMAZING,” declared another follower.

“That a** and those calves have artistic written all over them @kinsey,” boldly wrote yet another supporter.

Kinsey has been sharing a lot of artistic, intriguing photos on her Instagram page lately. Some are more revealing than others, but all in all, her fans seem to love everything she shares and are always left wanting more.