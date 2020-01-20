‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Spoilers For Next Week: Steffy & Liam Share Another Kiss

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for next week reveal that Steffy Forrester (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) and Liam Spencer (Scott Clifton) have so much to share. The former couple will spend some family time together as well as a kiss, per The TV Watercooler.

Steffy and Liam will take some time out to enjoy the simpler things in life during the week of January 27. The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers tease that they will spend some time with their daughter, Kelly Spencer (Zoe Pennington). Despite having two daughters with two different women, Liam has always prioritized his children. He regularly makes time to spend with the girls so that they can have a strong father-daughter bond. Steffy encourages him to spend time with Kelly and makes sure that he feels at home.

However, Steffy and Liam have a rich history and undeniable chemistry. The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers indicate that they will find themselves in each other’s arms when they share another kiss. While the kiss may be innocent, the lip-lock may also be an indicator of things to follow.

It appears as if The Bold and the Beautiful writers may want to pair up Steffy and Liam again. This would allow some scope for some sort of relationship between Hope Logan (Annika Noelle) and Thomas Forrester (Matthew Atkinson) so that viewers can actually see the match-up between these co-parents.

It would also allow for some interesting drama between Steffy and Liam. The former couple recently shared a kiss. While Liam may think that Steffy kissed him spontaneously, she was actually following out Thomas’ orders. When Steffy tries to confess to Liam, The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers predict that Thomas will stop his sister. He will promise her that she will eventually get what she wants if she just keeps their secret.

When Liam finds out how Steffy betrayed him, it may create conflict between the two of them. Liam may not be able to trust Steffy after the truth is revealed. As for Steffy, she may feel the pain of almost getting her dreams realized only to have them shattered again.

The soap opera spoilers hint that big things are in store for Hope, Steffy, Liam, and Thomas during February sweeps. Just as they thought that their issues were resolved, it seems as if they will face new obstacles. Will true love win out in the end, or will everyone just have to settle for second best?