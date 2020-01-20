Daisy Keech Sizzles In Butterfly Bikini On Instagram

Daisy Keech took to her Instagram page earlier today to share a new photo with her 2.4 million followers. The stunner posed in a bikini with butterfly graphics.

The ensemble featured a classic cut. The top was a triangle-style bikini top, while the bottoms had long side ties that fell down her upper thighs. It was light pink with dark pink and white butterflies throughout.

Daisy was seen striking a sexy pose as she stood facing the camera straight-on. She raised both of her hands and placed them in her hair, as she was seemingly fixing her ponytail. Her elbows were extended out to the sides. At the same time, she popped her right knee.

The stunner turned her head slightly to her left and closed her eyes for the shot. Her long, dark lashes were visible along with her light pink lipstick. She gave a hint of a pout. She accessorized simply with a pair of hoop earrings.

Moreover, the photo revealed much of her toned figure from her knees-up. Her flat abs were on full display.

The model stood in front of a tan railing with criss-cross bars. Daisy stood in front of it with the light blue ocean visible in the backdrop. Beyond that was a shoreline of palm trees and various buildings.

The picture was taken on a cloudy day, with just glimpses of blue sky visible.

The blonde’s followers had plenty of nice compliments for her in the comments section.

“Gaaawwwdddd how are you so beautiful,” gushed a supporter.

“Very pretty in pink xx xx,” observed an admirer.

Others focused on the geotag.

“A rare sighting of @daisykeech leaving LA,” joked a follower.

“That’s beautiful and the location is too,” raved a fan.

The post revealed that the model is currently in Sint Maarten. It’s a Caribbean island in the southern part of the country. In fact, it’s part of the Kingdom of the Netherlands. This was her first update from the tropical paradise, and fans can hope for more pictures in the coming days.

In addition, Daisy was spotted in another Instagram post a week ago. This time, she was photographed next to fellow model, Mathilde Tantot. The duo wore matching cherry bikinis. The swimsuit was white with small fruit graphics throughout.

The beauty was seen tugging at her front straps with her hands while looking down at the ground. Her soft bangs framed her face. They were seen standing next to an outdoor pool on a sunny day.