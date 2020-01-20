Fitness Trainer Kayla Itsines Flaunts World-Famous Abs In Tiny Pink Bra & Black Booty Shorts

Fitness trainer Kayla Itsines is showing off the body that made her famous in another incredibly sexy post. As fans who follow the brunette beauty on Instagram know, Itsines has never been shy when it comes to flaunting her killer figure for her fans in a wide-range of NSFW outfits that include bikinis, crop tops, workout outfits, and more. In the most recent photo that was shared for her fans, the beauty stunned in another smoking hot, workout inspired look.
The beauty did not specifically tag her location in the photo but she appeared to be in a room in her home. For the photo op, she could be seen kneeling in front of the camera and snapping a selfie in the mirror. Itsines left little to the imagination while clad in a tiny pink sports bra that had a v-neck. She paired the look with some seriously skimpy black shorts and her taut tummy and toned legs stole the show.
The beauty accessorized her outfit with a dainty gold necklace and a pair of white sneakers and she was all smiles in the photo, wearing her long locks pulled back in a high ponytail and also sporting a beautiful application of makeup that included eyeliner, mascara, blush, highlighter, and pink lipstick. In the caption of the shot, she welcomed her fans to the second week of her sweat challenge.
Welcome to WEEK TWO of the #SWEATChallenge!! Ladies, how did you go in week one?? If you have been feeling sore after your workouts, I want you to know it's COMPLETELY normal. I don't want you to feel unmotivated or that you can't complete the rest of the week's sessions if you're sore! The workouts throughout the week focus on different muscle groups, so you should be able to complete them all. If you're feeling SUPER sore, you can: ✅ Complete one of my foam roller workouts, under "Recovery" in the @SWEAT app ✅ Make sure you warm up before and stretch after your workouts ✅ Take a bath with magnesium salts, or take powdered magnesium supplements ✅ Go for a casual walk (and complete your LISS sessions at the same time!!) and have a big stretch session afterwards ✅ Make sure you're not training the same muscle group too often I want you to ENJOY this journey!! You're going to learn so much about your body during this challenge. YES it'll be hard but you are going to have so much fun! The #SWEATCommunity is here to support you, comment below if you need any advice. Let's SMASH this week!!! www.kaylaitsines.com/my-sweat-challenge #BBG #BBGStronger #BBGBeginner #BBGcommunity #BBG2020 #postpartum #fitnessjourney
The post has only been live on her page for a short time but it’s earned the beauty a ton of attention so far with over 27,000 likes in addition to well over 150-plus comments. Some followers dropped a line to let Itsines know that she looks incredible while countless others gushed over her rock-hard abs. A few more had no words and flooded the comments section with flame and heart emoji.
“Loved the first week! Smashed it out! Ready for week 2! Im finding that I’m sore after the lower body workouts but not any of the other workouts,” one fan gushed.
“Bright pink looks sooo good on you,” a second commented along with a few pink heart emoji.
“Loved the first week, made me workout everyday, one of my goals is to form a habit of working out each day, except Sunday,” one more chimed in.
Previously, The Inquisitr shared that the bombshell dropped jaws in another smoking hot look, that time in a video. In that particular post, Itsines sizzled in a black sports bra and short shorts while she once again showed off her amazing figure for her fans. It comes as no shock that the post garnered over 870,000 views.