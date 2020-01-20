Belgian Fitness Model Savannah Prez Flaunts Incredible Figure In Crop Top & Skintight Mom Jeans

The fitness model looked stunning in her latest Instagram post.

On Monday, January 20, Belgian fitness model Savannah Prez shared a series of sizzling snaps with her 675,000 Instagram followers.

The photos show the stunner posing in front of a sizable mirror with a white wall in the background. She flaunted her fit physique in a pink crop top with ruched detailing and light-wash, distressed mom jeans from the clothing company, Fitjeans. The feminine ensemble put her washboard abs and sculpted hips on full display, much to the delight of her audience. She also sported a cross necklace, delicate hoop earrings, and a pair of white ankle socks.

For the casual photoshoot, the brunette bombshell wore her long locks down and enhanced her natural beauty with a minimal amount of makeup. The subtle application featured glowing highlighter, peach blush, and nude lipstick. Her nails were also perfectly manicured and painted red.

In the first image, the 23-year-old stood with one hand on her waist and her knee bent. She flashed her beautiful smile, as she snapped the selfie with her camera. She altered her position for the following photo by facing forward and tilting her head.

In the caption, the social media sensation provided additional advertisement for Fitjeans, noting that she previously thought mom jeans were unflattering. The model explained, however, wearing the pants from the company convinced her this style of jeans does, in fact, showcase her curvaceous figure. She proceeded to implore her followers to ask questions regarding the jeans for a YouTube video that she is planning on filming in the near future.

The post appears to be a fan favorite, as it soon racked up more than 4,000 likes. Many of Savannah’s admirers also flocked to the comments section to shower the stunner with compliments.

“Looking beautiful,” gushed one fan.

“Mom jeans look great on you, and still you can see your gorgeous hard earned curves,” added another follower.

“[You’re] one extremely beautiful woman,” chimed in a third Instagram user, adding both a heart-eye and red heart emoji to the comment.

Some commenters, however, appeared to be rendered speechless by the photos and instead, left a trail of emoji to express their admiration for the model.

As fans are aware, this is not the first time that the digital influencer has shown off her incredible figure on social media. Recently, she uploaded a photo, in which she opted to go pantless, wearing only a black sweatshirt and mid-calf socks manufactured by Adidas. That post has been liked over 32,000 times since it was shared.