‘Vanderpump Rules’ Star Ariana Madix Shares Thoughts On Motherhood, Getting Married, And Her New House

Ariana Madix touched on two topics she doesn't like while appearing on 'Juicy Scoop.'

Ariana Madix doesn’t envision herself as a mother, and she never has.

During a chat with Heather McDonald on her podcast, Juicy Scoop, the Vanderpump Rules cast member admitted that she never dreamt of becoming a mother as a child before confirming that she also has no plans to get married to her current boyfriend, Tom Sandoval, for the umpteenth time.

“I envision myself ruling the world,” Madix explained when asked about her thoughts on motherhood, per YouTube.

While Madix has made it clear that the process of being pregnant is not something that has ever interested her, she confirmed that she and Sandoval have solidified their relationship by purchasing their new home in The Valley “equally” and “together” with a 30-year mortgage agreement.

“We are official,” she insisted, adding that a marriage certificate is not something she finds necessary for her life.

Although McDonald suggested that Madix and Sandoval were missing out on a fun party as they passed on getting married, Madix said it was the wedding party that she found to be the “worst part” of a marriage.

“I think that’s the worst part. I don’t [want to get dressed up] and I don’t like wearing white,” she explained.

Madix and Sandoval began dating one another after the second season of Vanderpump Rules and moved in together in West Hollywood at the end of season three. Then, ahead of production on Season 8, the couple purchased their first home together, which made its debut on Bravo earlier this month.

As The Inquisitr reported last year, the topic of babies has been a very sore subject for Madix, especially after Sandoval was seen telling his co-star Jax Taylor that it would be a deal-breaker if Madix refused to have children with him on Vanderpump Rules. As fans may recall, Madix lashed out on Twitter after being questioned about babies in an interview last February.

“When @TomSandoval1 and i do press interviews together, i get asked about babies and he gets asked about TomTom and future career plans. I’m putting this out there now: i will walk out of any situation where this happens from now on. I have goals. I work hard. Ask me about it,” she wrote at the time.

Shortly after being seen making his deal-breaker comment on Vanderpump Rules Season 7, Sandoval took back what he said and agreed that he was happy in his relationship with Madix, with or without kids.