Chiara Ferragni Flaunts Insane Body In Black Lingerie On Instagram

Italian blogger and businesswoman Chiara Ferragni tantalized her 18.2 million Instagram followers with a sizzling snap of her toned physique in skimpy black lingerie.

In the shot, the mother of one stood in front of her walk-in closet, looking straight into the full-body mirror as she snaps a selfie with her phone. Open closets and piles of clothes were seen at the backdrop.

Chiara’s lingerie featured a dipped low in the front, with satin cups that showed off a tantalizing amount of cleavage. Simple black straps stretched over her shoulders. She paired the bra with black lacy underwear that hugged her slender waist. It ended far above mid-thigh, showing off her long, toned legs to perfection.

The 32-year-old influencer added quite a few accessories to complete the look, including a delicate necklace that drew attention to her cleavage, a chunky gold bracelet, a diamond-encrusted ring in her right ring finger, while she wore her wedding ring set in her left ring finger. The hottie had her blond tresses down and straight, parted in the center, which cascaded over her shoulders and back. She wore a full face of makeup that consisted of sculpted brows, light brown eyeshadow, coral blush, highlighter, and pink satin lipstick.

According to the geotag of the post, Chiara is currently in Milan, Italy. Although she has been known to jet-set around the world for work and play.

Chiara’s fans could not get enough of the smoking hot update, and the post racked up over 755,000 likes and more than 5,000 comments within just four hours. Many of her followers took to the comments section of the post to shower her with compliments on her beauty and stunning figure. While other fans simply dropped a series of emoji.

“My God, you are the most beautiful in the world, Chiara,” an admirer gushed, adding a red heart emoji at the end of the comment.

“I am glad to see that I’m not the only one to wear unmatched pieces,” another follower chimed in.

“Obviously you are cool, nothing to complain about. But you are a cool mum also in pajamas, in overalls, exuberant, etc. There is no need to pass the “cool mum” message into underwear,” a third social media user added.

“Gorgeous Chiara! I want to meet you one day! Please come to Australia,” a fourth Instagram user wrote.

In a previous report by The Inquisitr, Chiara shared another sexy update on her page. In the photo, she was seen rocking a nude-toned satin bra under a lace cover-up and shorts.