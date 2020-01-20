Bombshell Gizele Oliveira Sizzles In A Skimpy Black-And-White Bikini On The Beach In Brazil

Gizele Oliveira gave her 1.2 million Instagram followers something to talk about this week when she shared a smoking hot new photo that brought some serious heat to her feed.

The sizzling snap was uploaded on Monday, and has earned nothing but love since going live to her page. It was taken in Vila Velha, Brazil, which Gizele noted in the caption of her post was a small island in her hometown.

A gorgeous view of the shore could be seen behind the Victoria’s Secret model, who was lounging across the sand as the golden sun spilled over her bronzed figure. She stretched her toned arms out in front of her to prop herself up as she gazed at the camera with a sultry stare, giving her audience a good look at her sexy swimwear that she was wearing for the relaxing beach day.

The Brazilian bombshell looked smoking hot in a minuscule black-and-white bikini from Bamba Swim that did nothing but favors for her killer curves. The two-piece set included a triangle-style top with thick shoulder straps and a plunging neckline that left an ample amount of cleavage well within eyesight. A silver button detail clasped the band together right underneath the babe’s voluptuous assets, drawing even more attention to the busty display.

Gizele also wore a pair of matching bikini bottoms that were arguably even more risque than the top half of her look. The garment covered up only what was necessary and allowed the model to show off her toned legs and curvaceous physique thanks to its daringly high-cut design. Meanwhile, its thick waistband sat high up on her hips to accentuate her trim waist and flat midsection.

Gizele added a pair of gold earrings to her barely-there ensemble, giving it just the right amount of bling. She wore her dark tresses down, which spilled messily behind her shoulders, and sported a minimal makeup look that allowed her striking features and natural beauty to shine.

It wasn’t long before fans began taking note of the runway queen’s latest social media appearance. The steamy shot has earned more than 11,000 likes after three hours of going live — and that number still continues to grow. Dozens took their admiration a step further and flocked to the comments section of the post as well, where many left compliments for Gizele’s jaw-dropping display.

“Wow very very hot,” one person wrote.

Another said that Gizele looked “absolutely beautiful.”

“Love the swimsuit!” commented a third.

This is hardly the first time that Gizele has flaunted her incredible figure on social media. Another recent addition to her page included a short video clip of the model walking into the ocean in an impossibly tiny bikini that left little to the imagination. Fans went wild for this look as well, which they awarded over 30,000 likes.