Pamela Anderson Poses Seductively In A Bathtub

Fans who follow Pamela Anderson on Instagram know that the iconic model posts all of her images in black-and-white, and her latest sultry picture is the same.

In the grayscale photo, Pamela is featured lying down in an empty bathtub, cut flowers brushing her cheek. She wore a velvet-and-satin black dress with three-quarter sleeves. As she stretched out in the tub, Pamela positioned both of her arms above her head, with one hand touching the top of the bathtub and the other falling over her forehead. She arched the back of her head slightly and closed her eyes, letting the expression on her face do the talking.

The blond bombshell rocked her trademark thin eyebrows in the photo, which arched over her eyelids. Her lids were painted with a bright shimmery color that glinted in the picture. Her plump pout was also filled in with lipstick.

As always, Pamela captioned the picture with a poem, this one about learning to love.

The photo racked up more than 2,600 likes in one hour. Needless to say, the model’s 948,000 followers flocked to the comment section to wish her a good morning and to admire her beauty. While some just left heart-eye and heart emoji, others decided to share their words with the actress.

“Hurry up and learn to love already,” one joked, remarking on the caption. They followed up their comment with a string of heart-eye emoji.

“Morning Beautiful @pamelaanderson,” said another follower. “Love you always.”

“Pretty as always,” one user gushed.

“Sooooo Beautiful Pam,” wrote another, including multiple different colored hearts.

As The Inquisitr reported, Pamela recently threw it back to her Baywatch days for an Australian commercial spot. In the ad, which is for an auto-service center, sports icon Warwick Capper’s beach cart went off the rails while he spotted the model in the sand. The only way he could have been saved from a giant, incoming wave was if Pamela and her red swimsuit-clad crew slo-mo ran to catch him. She did so, in a clingy, plunging black wetsuit.

Additionally, Pamela has also taken to her Instagram in recent days to share more grayscale images of herself from photo shoots. One picture showed the model sitting up straight, bangs entirely in front of one eye, flaunting just a tiny hint of cleavage in her white, low-cut top. Another set of images simply featured the model wearing a long, bell-sleeved dress, staring at the camera with a “come hither” look on her face.