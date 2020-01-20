‘Sports Illustrated’ Model Olivia Brower Shows Off Killer Curves In Lilac Bikini As She Shoots Upcoming Spread

Olivia Brower shared a sexy new update to her Instagram account in which she teases her 322,000 fans with a sneak peek from her upcoming spread for the 2020 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue.

On Sunday, January 19, the swimsuit model took to the popular social media app to share a video of herself striking different facial expressions in a tiny bikini that showcases the model’s buxom physique.

The clip shows Brower standing on a sandy beach as the sea glistens in the background. The model did not include a geotag with her post, but Sports Illustrated previously revealed that Brower is shooting her spread in the British Virgin Islands, as The Inquisitr has pointed out.

In this particular video, Brower is rocking a two-piece bathing suit in a lilac shade that compliments her skin tone. The bikini top features a classic triangle cut with spaghetti straps that tie up behind her neck. The triangles of the top are uber small, helping showcase Brower’s ample cleavage, including quite a bit of sideboob. The bikini also boasts a textured fabric that adds a romantic detail to the suit.

The clip captures Brower mainly from the chest up, and thus only shows the top of her bathing suit properly. The bikini bottoms peek at some point during the clip, but not enough to show it fully.

Brower — whose journey with Sports Illustrated began last year when she jetted off to the Bahamas to shoot her rookie spread — is sporting a gorgeous smoky eye in metallic brown, complete with black mascara. On her cheeks, shimmery pink blush helps highlight the strong structure of the model’s face, particularly her high cheekbones. As revealed by the tag added to the post, her makeup was done by the Australian makeup artist Tobi Henney, known simply as Tobi Makeup on Instagram.

The video proved to be a success with her followers. In under a day of going live, the post has been viewed more than 86,600 times, attracting upwards of 21,800 likes and over 400 comments. Users of the social media platform who are fans of the California native took to the comments section to praise her beauty and to shower her with compliments and emoji.

“Okayyyy babeee,” one user raved, trailing the words with a string of fire emoji.

“[M]ost beautiful face & skin!!!” replied another fan.

“Opened Instagram and this is the first thing i see,” a third fan chimed in, adding a series of red hearts before continuing, “God is good!!”