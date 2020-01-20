Meghan King Edmonds Says Estranged Husband Is Dating Friend They Had A Threesome With

Meghan King Edmonds and Jim Edmonds are in the process of splitting their lives apart, and while the former star of the Real Housewives of Orange County says that she realizes that her estranged husband is going to move on, a new revelation has sent her reeling. Meghan recently revealed that she found out Jim is secretly dating a former friend of hers that she and her soon-to-be-ex had a threesome with a few years ago.

According to Radar Online, Meghan spoke on her Podcast “Intimate Knowledge” with life coach Lila Darville and Brooke Burke about her relationship and the hurt she experienced after finding out about the new relationship.

Meghan told the two guests that she has been already having a difficult time in her life dealing with her divorce and dealing with custody issues with Jim. But she recently learned something that is making things even more challenging for her emotionally after hearing that Jim is dating their former threesome partner.

The couple slept with the unnamed woman five years ago after she had recently married Jim.

“We had just gotten married and I knew that [Jim] had this bad boy kind of past and we were newlyweds and trying to have fun. He wanted to have a threesome, and I thought about it and I thought, ‘Ok, maybe, yeah sure.’ So, we decided to have a threesome — a consensual, adult decision — with a friend of mine,” she said of the encounter.

While she felt ashamed about the sexual event, she said, she also felt comfortable with the woman. Despite that, her friendship with the woman didn’t stay strong, but she noticed that anytime they ran into her, Jim behaved in a strange way. She also noticed that this woman often seemed to have expensive new gifts like watches and cars even though she didn’t have a job.

While she had her suspicions, particularly after Jim didn’t seem to be able to find the time to visit his family while they were in California for a medical treatment for son Hart. But on Sunday, she found out that Jim was at a birthday party with the woman, raising alarm bells.

“I had it confirmed when she went shopping with his credit card at a very expensive store, telling all the people that her boyfriend [Jim] was taking her to Cabo tomorrow, and here’s his credit card so she can buy expensive clothes,” Meghan revealed.

Now, she says, her ex and this woman are in Cabo together enjoying a vacation, and she wonders why the woman couldn’t find someone else to be with instead of throwing away their friendship.

Jim hasn’t responded to the allegations, but has said that he is trying to start fresh after splitting from his wife of five years.