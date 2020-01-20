Serena Williams Shuts Down Reporter Asking Her To Dish On Meghan Markle: ‘Good Try’

Despite efforts from the media, Serena Williams has refused to dish on close friend Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle. According to Entertainment Tonight, the 38-year-old tennis star took part in a post-match interview for the first round of matches in which she came out as the winner against Anastasia Potapova. Her reaction to the reporter was true Serena fashion.

New York Times reporter Ben Rothenberg tweeted the question she was asked by a fellow reporter, as well as Serena’s reply.

“Your good friend, Meghan Markle, who attended your last two slams, and Harry, have taken a move, a stance that many people think is extraordinary and historic. What are your feelings about that? Have you spoken to her?”

“Yeah, I have absolutely no comments on anything with that. But good try. You tried. You did good,” Serena replied. In a video posted by the Daily Mail you can see that Serena was uncomfortable with the question and responded by trying to make light of it.

Canadian tennis player Peter Polansky poised a question on Rothenberg’s tweet wondering why tennis players are sensitive to outside questioning.

“Serious question: Is it considered poor form for a journalist to bring up things outside of tennis? Why do tennis players get so defensive when they get asked something that doesn’t have much to do with tennis?” wrote Polansky.

This type of questioning did not sit well though with Serena’s fans. Several took to Twitter to comment on how they did not agree with the reporter’s choice to go outside the realm of tennis in his interview.

“Whoever that was needs to confine his/her questions to tennis,” one Twitter user stated.

Many others, however, applauded how “diplomatic” Serena was in her answer.

Through to the next round with ease ????@serenawilliams is now 73-1 in the first round of majors after defeating Potapova 6-0, 6-3.#AusOpen pic.twitter.com/ZjOvZ2Xdsc — US Open Tennis (@usopen) January 20, 2020

Serena Williams has recently been front row with the rest of the world as the Duchess of Sussex endures more public scrutiny than usual as Markle and her husband, Prince Harry, prepare to step down as senior members of the British royal family.

Harry and Meghan have stood strong together during recent rumors. According to The Inquisitr talk had started that Markle was the reason behind the families looming exit. Harry responded with a message that seems to say that this was false.

“The decision that I have made for my wife and I to step back, is not one I made lightly,” Harry said. “It was so many months of talks after so many years of challenges.”

Even with the changes to their titles, Harry remains adamant that he and Meghan will continue their important public work. Taking a step down and living half of their time in Canada is a choice they believe is correct for their son Archie and themselves.