Yaslen Clemente Shows Her ‘Quick Booty Workout’ In New Bang Energy Promotional Video

Instagram sensation Yaslen Clemente just shared a new video to her account that raised temperatures among her fans. Her 1.2 million followers on the popular social media platform are used to seeing the model’s stunning curves in tiny outfits, but this latest addition seems to be especially enticing.

On Instagram, a lot of popular female influencers have been promoting the Bang Energy drink, Yaslen among them. The new video she shared on Sunday night was specifically to hype the drink. She knew exactly how to catch everybody’s undivided attention for the promotion.

The clip shows the 22-year-old model carrying a can of Bang Energy drink in her hand. While many of her followers got the message regarding the drink, it was the revealing neon green bikini she was wearing that generated most of the heat in the video.

Yaslen was front and center in the clip, showing off her stunning figure while holding a hip band. The footage then cut to Yaslen shot from behind as she showed her followers how she maintains her peachy derrière. The model did a “quick booty workout” for her fans. She stood with her legs slightly bent and her back arched, flaunting her curvy behind. Yaslen did a total of three workouts, detailing for viewers how she achieves a perky booty.

Yaslen wore her layered, blond hair down, which inched down her back and fell over her shoulders. She also sported minimal makeup in the video, including defined eyebrows and thick lashes. She also added a shimmering highlighter on her face and a pink color on her plump lips to complete the glam look.

It comes as no surprise that the new social media post was quickly embraced by the model’s millions of admirers. The short clip has already been viewed more than 63,000 times in the less than one day since it’s been posted. It also earned over 170 comments. Many took to the comments section to compliment the stunner on her workout and looks, while others simply dropped a combination of emoji.

“You look amazingly beautiful Yaslen. A true Miami beauty,” one follower commented.

“So sexy and beautiful,” another fan gushed, adding three heart-eyes emoji.

“These exercises have left your butt beautiful!” a third fan chimed in.

“Seeing you jump up and down in slow motion was my favorite part lol,” joked a fourth social media user.

On January 17, the Miami bombshell shared yet another sexy update. In that post, she rocked a skimpy blue bikini that sent her fans into a frenzy. In the previous share, Yaslen flaunted her amazing physique and ample cleavage.