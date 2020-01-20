Israeli Fitness Model Avital Cohen Tackles Upper Body Workout In Skintight Leggings

Avital Cohen shared a new update to her Instagram account in which she shows a few exercises from her upper body workout routine with her 1.7 million fans.

On Sunday, January 19, the Israeli fitness model took to the popular social media platform to post a video of herself working on her shoulders to motivate her followers to get started on their fitness journey today.

In the clip, Cohen is seen in a gym amid a series of apparatuses as she engages in different exercises to the song “Ridin'” by Chamillionaire ft. Krayzie Bone. She did not include a geotag to her post or indicate her location in the caption.

The video begins with the brunette bombshell with her back to the camera as she moves her arms up and down, pulling some weight places behind her. The clip then jumps to Cohen in front of a different machine as she continues to work on her shoulders, again pulling weight. Later in the video, Cohen uses a series of dumbbells and weight bars to finish off her upper body exercises.

Throughout the video, Cohen is rocking a workout set in a royal blue shade that flatters her skin tone. She has on a sports bra with thick straps that go over her shoulders. The top also has a low-cut neckline that dips into her chest, putting her ample cleavage on display.

Cohen teamed her bra with a pair of matching leggings whose stretchy fabric clings to her lower body, showcasing her toned booty. The model also has on a black protective waist trainer. Cohen did not say where her outfit is from.

The post proved to be popular with her fans. In under a day of going live, the video has been viewed more than 335,000 times, garnering upwards of 10,800 likes and over 440 comments. Users of the social media app who are fans of the Mediterranean beauty took to the comments section to engage with her inspirational caption and to express their admiration for Cohen.

“Keep working, results are the best,” one user chimed in, trailing the message with a heart-eyes emoji.

“WORK IT MAMI,” replied another user, including a few fire emoji at the end of the comment.

“Keep rocking those delts,” a third user added, following the words with clapping hands.

When Cohen is not sharing fitness videos and tips, the model likes to showcase her fit physique in a myriad of skimpy outfits including bikinis, dresses and lingerie.