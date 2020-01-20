‘Vanderpump Rules’ Star Ariana Madix Slams Jax Taylor For Offensive Comment About Her Sexuality

Jax Taylor said she doesn't want kids because she likes women.

Ariana Madix is still not happy about Jax Taylor‘s comment regarding her sexuality on last week’s Watch What Happens Live.

During an appearance on Heather McDonald’s podcast, Juicy Scoop, Madix was asked about her recent Twitter post about her sexuality, which confirmed, once again, that she is bisexual, not a lesbian as Taylor suggested.

“Funny he said that sitting next to Andy Cohen, who’s not married and gay and has a child. And he also kind of phrased it as an insult,” Madix told McDonald, per YouTube.

After Taylor suggested that Madix was a lesbian, Brittany Cartwright, who was seated beside him, attempted to stop him from saying any more details about her friend’s private life. Still, Taylor appeared to be suspicious about what was going on with Madix’s relationship with Tom Sandoval, who has voiced his desire to get married and have kids on Vanderpump Rules.

As her interview with McDonald continued, Madix opened up about the encounter she had with her Vanderpump Rules co-star, Lala Kent, which was exposed by Sandoval during the series’ seventh season, much to her dismay.

According to Madix, she had a great time with Kent but was disappointed to see that Sandoval went public with their hookup during a filmed scene with his male co-stars, including Tom Schwartz and James Kennedy. That said, she understands that Sandoval likely felt comfortable speaking about the issue because it wasn’t a big deal, nor was it something that would be happening again.

As for the possibility of a future threesome with Sandoval, Madix said the idea was unlikely due to the rules that would need to be put into place first.

Madix made it clear that she and Sandoval don’t have an open relationship with one another and also suggested that Denise Richards, of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, was certainly in the wrong if she hooked up with her co-star, Brandi Glanville, as rumors have claimed, behind the back of her husband, Aaron Phypers.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Madix and Sandoval were the first Vanderpump Rules stars to purchase a new home in The Valley and after they did so, several of their co-stars, including Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright, followed suit. Looking back on the issue, Madix told McDonald that her co-stars liked her and Sandoval’s new place so much that they purchased similar places for themselves.

“People must have really loved my house because they all copied,” Madix alleged.