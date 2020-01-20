Rita Ora Wears Leather Coat & Multicolored Fluffy Bucket Hat In Latest Instagram Pic

For Rita Ora’s latest Instagram post, the “I Will Never Let You Down” hitmaker shared a fairly close-up photo. Ora is known for her bold fashion choices and has opted for an eye-catching look for her most recent upload.

Ora appeared to be wearing a dark gray leather coat with a white long-sleeved fleece underneath. The garment covered her neck and had a black splattered effect all over.

The “How We Do (Party)” songstress accessorized herself with a multicolored fluffy bucket hat that was made up of a variety of bright colors. She covered her eyes with large black sunglasses and opted for a glossy lip. Ora wore at least one ring on each one of her fingers and had acrylic nails. She is known for rocking multiple hairstyles and stunned with her wavy shoulder-length blond hair down for this occasion.

In the photo, Ora pointed directly at the camera and parted her lips. The “Let You Love Me” chart-topper posed in a car with black leather seats and had caught the light perfectly. The singer may have been covered up but her skin was clearly glowing.

For her caption, Ora admitted that she was striking a pose for the camera. She also geotagged the post with Los Angeles, California, letting fans know where she is in the world.

In the span of 20 hours, her post racked up more than 117,000 likes and over 670 comments, proving to be popular with her 15.8 million followers.

“That’s my fav picture from now on,” one user wrote.

“YOU LOOK SO CUTE I CAN’T,” another shared passionately in capital letters.

“This looook is perfect!!! I love it,” a third fan remarked, adding an eye-heart face and love heart emoji.

“I love that hat! But I love you even more,” a fourth follower commented.

Instagram isn’t the only place Ora is wearing eye-popping looks. She is currently a judge on The Masked Singer in the U.K. and has been treating viewers to more of her fashion choices. For the show’s second airing, the “Only Want You” entertainer stunned in a long-sleeved shirt that had a train that fell to the floor on one side. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Ora unbuttoned the top half of the shirt and accessorized herself with a thin gold necklace. She paired the ensemble with thigh-high boots that had a similar print to the shirt and rocked a bold red lip. The panelist posed in front of the stage equipment backstage and had a head mic attached to her.